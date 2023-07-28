Raith Rovers’ Andy McNeil joins Edinburgh City on loan

Raith Rovers back-up goalkeeper Andy McNeil has joined Edinburgh City on a season-long loan.

McNeil will play his football in League One for Alan Maybury’s capital side after all parties agreed to the move.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Airdrie and Berwick Rangers before signing up for Rovers last August.

🆕 22-year-old goalkeeper Andrew McNeil has today joined Edinburgh City on a season-long loan. Best of luck in the capital, Andy! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/PKETTPZmhh — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 28, 2023

McNeil hasn’t featured yet this season and has shared the substitutes bench with Robbie Thomson who doubles up as the goalkeeping coach.

Kevin Dabrowski is the club’s No 1 after his summer move from Hibernian.

McNeil made four appearances for Rovers last season, two in the Championship and two in the Challenge Cup.

He was part of the threadbare side that knocked Queen’s Park out of last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy.