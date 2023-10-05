Raith Rovers star a doubt as Ian Murray reveals player he is ‘desperate’ to give minutes

Raith Rovers will test the fitness of Keith Watson on Friday ahead of their crunch match with Dundee United.

The former Tannadice defender missed last weekend’s trip to Ayr United with a knee injury and this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash with the league leaders could come a bit too soon.

Manager Ian Murray is “very hopeful” that Watson will be back for the following week, should he sit out again on Saturday.

The Rovers boss also revealed that he had hoped to give Aidan Connolly some minutes by now, after his return from injury, but didn’t find it fair given how matches have played out so far.

“Aidan is one of those ones who was a little off the pace when he first came back, which is understandable,” said Murray.

“The last 10 days to two weeks, Aidan is back to what he does best.

“I’m dying to get him some game time, it’s just not been right in the games, they’ve been so tight.

“I’m looking forward to getting Aidan back on the park as soon as I can because he’s definitely up to speed now.”

What is Stark’s Park boss saying about Dylan Easton?

Euan Murray has recovered from a shoulder complaint, which means Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are the only players to definitely miss the Dundee United clash.

The Rovers manager agrees when it is suggested he doesn’t have a strongest starting XI due to the number of attacking options at his disposal.

It’s meant players kicking their heels on the bench for longer than they’d hoped or, indeed, deserved. As in the case of Dylan Easton.

The playmaker was harshly left out of the side for a few weeks but responded last weekend, his second consecutive start, scoring a brace to win the game.

“We’re in that great position where whoever we pick, it’s a strong team,” added Murray.

“There’s always a base and a core to your team most weeks and certain individuals who play if they’re fit.

Raith boss feels Dylan Easton has ‘responded brilliantly’

“In other areas, it’s a wee bit off-the-cuff and you have to look at training, how many games they’ve played, past injuries, stuff like that.

“Dylan has responded brilliantly, it was never in doubt for me.

“He never let his standards in training dip at any time. In fact, they probably went up.

“I look back at the Airdrie game, everything we did well in that game came through Dyaln Easton.

“I keep stressing to the ones not starting, just because you’re not playing or on the bench, doesn’t mean we don’t rate them.”