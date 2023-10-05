Raith Rovers star a doubt as Ian Murray reveals player he is ‘desperate’ to give minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers star a doubt as Ian Murray reveals player he is ‘desperate’ to give minutes

Ian Murray has competition for places in attacking areas.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers will test the fitness of Keith Watson on Friday ahead of their crunch match with Dundee United.

The former Tannadice defender missed last weekend’s trip to Ayr United with a knee injury and this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash with the league leaders could come a bit too soon.

Manager Ian Murray is “very hopeful” that Watson will be back for the following week, should he sit out again on Saturday.

The Rovers boss also revealed that he had hoped to give Aidan Connolly some minutes by now, after his return from injury, but didn’t find it fair given how matches have played out so far.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and Aidan Connolly. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray hopes to have involve Aidan Connolly soon. Images: SNS.

“Aidan is one of those ones who was a little off the pace when he first came back, which is understandable,” said Murray.

“The last 10 days to two weeks, Aidan is back to what he does best.

“I’m dying to get him some game time, it’s just not been right in the games, they’ve been so tight.

“I’m looking forward to getting Aidan back on the park as soon as I can because he’s definitely up to speed now.”

What is Stark’s Park boss saying about Dylan Easton?

Euan Murray has recovered from a shoulder complaint, which means Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are the only players to definitely miss the Dundee United clash.

The Rovers manager agrees when it is suggested he doesn’t have a strongest starting XI due to the number of attacking options at his disposal.

It’s meant players kicking their heels on the bench for longer than they’d hoped or, indeed, deserved. As in the case of Dylan Easton.

Dylan Easton celebrates a goal for Raith Rovers
Dylan Easton was outstanding in Rovers’ last game against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

The playmaker was harshly left out of the side for a few weeks but responded last weekend, his second consecutive start, scoring a brace to win the game.

“We’re in that great position where whoever we pick, it’s a strong team,” added Murray.

“There’s always a base and a core to your team most weeks and certain individuals who play if they’re fit.

Raith boss feels Dylan Easton has ‘responded brilliantly’

“In other areas, it’s a wee bit off-the-cuff and you have to look at training, how many games they’ve played, past injuries, stuff like that.

“Dylan has responded brilliantly, it was never in doubt for me.

“He never let his standards in training dip at any time. In fact, they probably went up.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray on the touchline.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was full of praise for Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.

“I look back at the Airdrie game, everything we did well in that game came through Dyaln Easton.

“I keep stressing to the ones not starting, just because you’re not playing or on the bench, doesn’t mean we don’t rate them.”

