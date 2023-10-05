Why did Perthshire town appear in Channel 4 Partygate drama?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Why did Perthshire town appear in Channel 4 Partygate drama?

TV show tells the story of coronavirus from inside 10 Downing Street as staff hosted several lockdown-breaching parties.

The fictional scenes of Boris Johnson's birthday at No10. Image: Channel 4
By Alasdair Clark

Locals in Bridge of Earn tuning in to watch Channel 4’s Partygate drama may have been surprised to see their Perthshire home town make a star turn.

The drama tells the story of coronavirus from inside 10 Downing Street as staff hosted several lockdown-breaching parties – a scandal which branded “partygate”.

It has reminded many of the outrage after mass rule-breaking by prime minister Boris Johnson and his staff was revealed to have taken place while most were following strict orders not to leave home or host family events.

Gatherings included a surprise birthday bash for Mr Johnson in May 2020 – an event for which he and then chancellor Rishi Sunak would go on to receive a fine for attending after a police probe into the top of government.

The show features dramatised scenes of the birthday party in Downing Street for the then prime minister.

Advisers are seen gathered around the cabinet table singing and cheering as a fictional Mr Johnson – played by Dead Ringers and Spitting Image actor John Culshaw – delivers a speech.

The drama then contrasts the scenes with news reports showing how birthday’s were celebrated by ordinary people outside of Downing Street.

Alfred Waters on his 100th birthday. Image Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Included is 100th birthday of former Black Watch Lance Corporal Alfred Waters.

Pipe Major Ali Duthie and fellow piper and NHS worker Gwen McAndrew were able to get permission to serenade the war hero outside his sheltered accommodation in Bridge of Earn.

Ms McAndrew had promised Mr Waters she would perform on his 100th birthday when he was 70.

The Courier coverage of Mr Waters’ birthday celebration.

His son Bruce told The Courier at the time: “We had planned a bigger party for his 100th, but we had to knock it on the head for obvious reasons.

“We’re hoping to do something once all of this is over.”

Mr Walters died just under two years later aged 101.

