Amber warning for rain in Perthshire as Tayside and Fife issued flood alert

Large parts of Perthshire have been placed under an amber weather warning for rain – and flood alerts have been issued for all of Tayside and Fife.

The amber warning – the second most severe – also covers a small part of western Fife.

It is valid between 3am on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, the affected parts could receive 80-100mm of rainfall, with up to 150mm possible.

Elsewhere, a yellow weather warning has been issued for Dundee, Angus and the rest of Fife between midnight on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

In addition, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office has also warned that homes and businesses may face flooding and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Buses and trains also face delays and cancellations due to the heavy rain.

Residents and business owners have been told to expect power cuts as the rain sweeps through Scotland.

The latest warning comes after parts of Perthshire and Fife were issued a yellow weather warning for rain earlier in the week.