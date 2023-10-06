Amber warning for rain in Perthshire as Tayside and Fife issued flood alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Amber warning for rain in Perthshire as Tayside and Fife issued flood alert

Yellow warnings for rain have also been issued for Angus, Dundee and Fife.

By Kieran Webster
There could be some flooding on some roads in Perthshire.
Flood alerts have been issued across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Large parts of Perthshire have been placed under an amber weather warning for rain – and flood alerts have been issued for all of Tayside and Fife.

The amber warning – the second most severe – also covers a small part of western Fife.

It is valid between 3am on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, the affected parts could receive 80-100mm of rainfall, with up to 150mm possible.

map shows the amber and yellow weather warning areas throughout Tayside and Fife.
Map shows the affected areas. Image: The Met Office.

Elsewhere, a yellow weather warning has been issued for Dundee, Angus and the rest of Fife between midnight on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

In addition, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office has also warned that homes and businesses may face flooding and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Buses and trains also face delays and cancellations due to the heavy rain.

Residents and business owners have been told to expect power cuts as the rain sweeps through Scotland.

The latest warning comes after parts of Perthshire and Fife were issued a yellow weather warning for rain earlier in the week.

