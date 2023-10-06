Perth Leisure Pool closes suddenly due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Perth Leisure Pool has closed suddenly.

An announcement was made on Friday on the Facebook page of the Glasgow Road facility.

It said: “Unfortunately, Perth Leisure Pool is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page for details of when we will reopen.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The pool is one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions and also includes a gym and health suite.

The sudden closure comes a day ahead of its school holiday programme.

UPDATE: Perth Leisure Pool closed after death of woman, 71