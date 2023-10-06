Dundee Olympia unveils new manager ahead of public reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Olympia unveils new manager ahead of public reopening

The swimming pools have been shut for nearly two years for a £6m refurbishment but a reopening date is yet to be confirmed.

By Laura Devlin
New Olympia manager, Fraser Calderwood. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.
New Olympia manager, Fraser Calderwood. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The new manager of Dundee’s Olympia Centre has been unveiled ahead of its anticipated reopening following a two-year closure.

The beleaguered faciltity had been without a manager since February 2022 after the previous boss retired.

Its prolonged closure – due to more than £6 million worth of repairs needing to be carried out on the building – meant the position remained vacant for more than a year.

But Leisure and Culture Dundee, who run the facility, has now revealed Fraser Calderwood as the new leader of the city’s flagship leisure facility.

It comes on the same day the centre is due to be handed back to Dundee City Council following completion of the repair work programme.

Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
The Olympia leisure centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Speaking in a video uploaded by Leisure and Culture Dundee, Mr Calderwood said an update on the Olympia reopening would come as soon as possible.

He said: “In the background we are working with our support services and recruitment team to put together a new team to run one of the best leisure facilities in Scotland.

“Once I have my team in place and the venue is handed over from Dundee City Council, we will make sure it’s cleaned and freshened up.

“Before we return there will be improvements to the infrastructure and we’ll be taking the opportunity to invest in our fitness facilities and overall member experience.

“We will update [everyone] as soon as we can.”

The Olympia swimming pools were shut in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

The repair work is expected to be completed this month and there had been hopes the facility would be open in time for the October school holidays.

However, an advert looking for an operator to run the centre’s café appeared to show a November reopening date.

And last month, council leader John Alexander confirmed the facility would only open after all tests and training have been completed following its handover.

