Dundee Olympia unveils new manager ahead of public reopening

The new manager of Dundee’s Olympia Centre has been unveiled ahead of its anticipated reopening following a two-year closure.

The beleaguered faciltity had been without a manager since February 2022 after the previous boss retired.

Its prolonged closure – due to more than £6 million worth of repairs needing to be carried out on the building – meant the position remained vacant for more than a year.

But Leisure and Culture Dundee, who run the facility, has now revealed Fraser Calderwood as the new leader of the city’s flagship leisure facility.

It comes on the same day the centre is due to be handed back to Dundee City Council following completion of the repair work programme.

Speaking in a video uploaded by Leisure and Culture Dundee, Mr Calderwood said an update on the Olympia reopening would come as soon as possible.

He said: “In the background we are working with our support services and recruitment team to put together a new team to run one of the best leisure facilities in Scotland.

“Once I have my team in place and the venue is handed over from Dundee City Council, we will make sure it’s cleaned and freshened up.

“Before we return there will be improvements to the infrastructure and we’ll be taking the opportunity to invest in our fitness facilities and overall member experience.

“We will update [everyone] as soon as we can.”

The Olympia swimming pools were shut in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

The repair work is expected to be completed this month and there had been hopes the facility would be open in time for the October school holidays.

However, an advert looking for an operator to run the centre’s café appeared to show a November reopening date.

And last month, council leader John Alexander confirmed the facility would only open after all tests and training have been completed following its handover.