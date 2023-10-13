Graham Carey insists improving St Johnstone can climb Premiership as star relishes ‘bodies in the box’ demand

Graham Carey insists it’s too early for St Johnstone to look at the Premiership table in fear.

That’s because the Perth side’s “tough summer” means they are only just gelling as a unit – and dressing room belief is now on the rise.

After a challenging close season, Saints find themselves bottom of the league and winless after eight games.

But with new signings finding their feet, star players returning from injury and a new formation starting to bear fruit, Carey believes things are finally looking up at McDiarmid Park.

“We had a tough summer with getting boys in late and then you need to gel,” said the Saints star.

“But we have a really good squad now and you can see that by the strength of our bench.

“You need to perform or you won’t be in the team.

“We have big players on the bench who are trying to get back in.

“It is still so early in the season.

“That was another point on the board on Sunday [in Aberdeen] and we can only get better.

“It is too early to be looking at the table.

“We’re going into every game now with a bit more of a positive mindset and gelling more.”

The evidence, says Carey, was on display during Saints’ goalless draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Manager Steven MacLean’s tweaks have made them defensively stronger and the arrival of Sven Sprangler has lent both steel and control to midfield.

Now, with Chris Kane and Nicky Clark back in the mix for a start up front, ruthlessness in front of goal must be the next trait they add.

Carey explained: “The first half against Aberdeen was good and I actually thought we played some nice stuff.

“We had a lot more possession than previous games and created some chances. We just need to be more clinical.

“In the shape we played, I thought we defended really well.

“We’re going in the right direction and I think we’re a lot harder to play against.

“I don’t think our goalkeeper had a save to make against Aberdeen. It was the same against Livingston.

“So we are going in the right direction but just need to be more clinical.”

Carey has been handed a role at left wing back since Saints boss MacLean shifted to a back three system.

It’s a job he admits is taxing, but it’s one he is also relishing.

“The way the manager wants me to play, I can be narrow and play as an extra midfielder,” he said.

“That creates a lot of space for others.

“It is a bit more running than I’m used to, but I’m really enjoying it. When we are keeping more possession it gives us a chance to build.

“The manager wants me to put more crosses in the box. That is one of my strengths.

“He also wants myself and Drey [Wright] to get in the box. That is what we need – bodies in the box.”