Graham Carey insists improving St Johnstone can climb Premiership as star relishes ‘bodies in the box’ demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey insists improving St Johnstone can climb Premiership as star relishes ‘bodies in the box’ demand

The Saints wide man believes in the strength of the Perth squad - and is enjoying the demands of his new role.

By Sean Hamilton
Graham Carey feels St Johnstone are moving in the right direction. Image: SNS
Graham Carey feels St Johnstone are moving in the right direction. Image: SNS

Graham Carey insists it’s too early for St Johnstone to look at the Premiership table in fear.

That’s because the Perth side’s “tough summer” means they are only just gelling as a unit – and dressing room belief is now on the rise.

After a challenging close season, Saints find themselves bottom of the league and winless after eight games.

But with new signings finding their feet, star players returning from injury and a new formation starting to bear fruit, Carey believes things are finally looking up at McDiarmid Park.

“We had a tough summer with getting boys in late and then you need to gel,” said the Saints star.

Graham Carey is seeing improvement at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“But we have a really good squad now and you can see that by the strength of our bench.

“You need to perform or you won’t be in the team.

“We have big players on the bench who are trying to get back in.

“It is still so early in the season.

“That was another point on the board on Sunday [in Aberdeen] and we can only get better.

“It is too early to be looking at the table.

“We’re going into every game now with a bit more of a positive mindset and gelling more.”

The evidence, says Carey, was on display during Saints’ goalless draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Manager Steven MacLean’s tweaks have made them defensively stronger and the arrival of Sven Sprangler has lent both steel and control to midfield.

Now, with Chris Kane and Nicky Clark back in the mix for a start up front, ruthlessness in front of goal must be the next trait they add.

Carey explained: “The first half against Aberdeen was good and I actually thought we played some nice stuff.

“We had a lot more possession than previous games and created some chances. We just need to be more clinical.

“In the shape we played, I thought we defended really well.

“We’re going in the right direction and I think we’re a lot harder to play against.

“I don’t think our goalkeeper had a save to make against Aberdeen. It was the same against Livingston.

St Johnstone's Graham Carey makes a tackle.
St Johnstone’s Graham Carey in tough tackling action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“So we are going in the right direction but just need to be more clinical.”

Carey has been handed a role at left wing back since Saints boss MacLean shifted to a back three system.

It’s a job he admits is taxing, but it’s one he is also relishing.

“The way the manager wants me to play, I can be narrow and play as an extra midfielder,” he said.

“That creates a lot of space for others.

“It is a bit more running than I’m used to, but I’m really enjoying it. When we are keeping more possession it gives us a chance to build.

“The manager wants me to put more crosses in the box. That is one of my strengths.

“He also wants myself and Drey [Wright] to get in the box. That is what we need – bodies in the box.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler is loving life with St Johnstone after leaving Austria. Image: SNS
Sven Sprangler loving 'every single moment' at St Johnstone after being advised to get…
Shaun Rooney relishing St Johnstone's Scottish Cup win in 2021. Image: SNS
New St Johnstone book set to rank '30 best matches in Saints' history'
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith would love Wales recall but has two big short-term…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: VAR 'did its job this week' in St Johnstone draw with Aberdeen…
The disallowed Aberdeen goal.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side earn another Premiership point with 0-0…
Sam McClelland and Tommy Wright suffered Northern Ireland U21 disappointment.
Sam McClelland on Northern Ireland call from St Johnstone legend as defender targets Perth…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is seeing steady improvement.
Steven MacLean handed HUGE striker boost as St Johnstone pair declared fit for Aberdeen…
The Championship's top two are set to meet when Dundee United (left) face Raith Rovers (right). Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Do Dundee United have 'Invincibles' potential? Raith Rovers clash will tell us
Northern Ireland under-21 boss Tommy Wright. Image: Shutterstock
St Johnstone and Dundee stars called-up to Northern Ireland under-21s by ex-Saints boss Tommy…
Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean demands '90-minute performance' against Aberdeen

Conversation