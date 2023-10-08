Steven MacLean: VAR ‘did its job this week’ in St Johnstone draw with Aberdeen as Perth boss gives Dan Phillips injury update

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean insisted there was no VAR controversy at Pittodrie.

And when an Aberdeen goal was disallowed in first half injury-time it was merely a case of it “doing its job this week”.

Saints suffered at the hands of two poor refereeing decisions in the Livingston game a week ago.

But thankfully after Andy Considine headed into his own net, the VAR official spotted Duk was offside and referee David Munro deemed that by trying to meet the cross, the Dons forward impacted the play.

“It is just the correct call,” said MacLean.

“Last week we didn’t get the calls. The penalty was wrong and the sending off was wrong.

“I have spoken to referees and they said it was wrong.

“VAR has just done its job this week. That is what we are looking for.

“I don’t see how people would be saying it should be a goal because Duk is standing offside.

“He is interfering with play and Andy has to lean over him to head it. He is interfering and he was offside.”

‘Good point’

Saints were the better team in the first half and, even though their opponents saw more of the ball after the break, MacLean felt Aberdeen didn’t cause Dimitar Mitov any great concern.

“It was probably his quietest afternoon of the season,” he said. “He can go to Bulgaria and make a few saves for them now.”

Saints go into the international break three points adrift at the bottom of the table.

“It’s a good point,” said MacLean.

“First half we were the better side and we just needed that final pass or shot.

“I was really happy.

“Then in the second half we had to dig in and I thought we defended our box really well.

“Aberdeen are a big old side.

“They put long balls and throws into the box and it’s like a throwback, with the three giant centre-halves and the two big strikers.

“You need to defend that and I thought we did that.

“I am so happy with the boys.

“I was delighted to see my boys throwing themselves in front of the ball. That’s what it’s all about.”

He added: “We’ve shown we are a good side in patches but we need to find goals.

“Kano and Nicky Clark were back and Jephcott, Mayso and Dara Costelloe played there today.

“I have options and hopefully the goals will come.”

Dan Phillips latest

Dan Phillips missed out through injury, with MacLean unable yet to put a timescale on his probable return.

“He got injured last Saturday,” he reported. “It’s a high ankle strain and he is in a boot.

“The break comes at a good time and we are hopeful he will be back after the break but we aren’t quite sure.

“Fingers crossed it will be the Motherwell game or, if not, the one after.”