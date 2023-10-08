Emergency services swoop on River Tay due to concern for 77-year-old man

Emergency services have descended on the River Tay after an elderly man got into trouble amid weather chaos.

Police received a report of concern for a 77-year-old man just after 5pm on Sunday afternoon.

His condition is unknown.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that they have two appliances, as well as a boat team in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.30pm on Sunday, we received a report of concern for a 77-year-old man in the water at the River Tay, near Strathtay.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow