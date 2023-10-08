Lewis Vaughan says Raith have ‘nothing to be scared of’ after Dundee United display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan says Raith have ‘nothing to be scared of’ after Dundee United display

The forward put his side ahead as the sides took a point each in the battle at the summit of the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after putting Raith Rovers ahead. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after putting Raith Rovers ahead. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan said a draw was probably fair in Saturday’s massive Scottish Championship clash.

Ian Murray’s side had the chance to go into the next weekend’s break from league duty top of the division.

Vaughan had them on their way, putting Raith ahead in a first half they dominated.

Lewis Vaughan put Raith Rovers ahead versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan put Raith Rovers ahead versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.

United came out after the break a different proposition and were well worthy of their equaliser through substitute Louis Moult.

The Rovers forward, who netted his sixth goal of the season, said the result and performance show that the side can compete this season.

Raith ‘could have gone up another level’

“I don’t think there’s anything to be scared of, we showed what we can do today,” said Vaughan.

“I think we could have gone up another level today, but they’re probably saying the same.

“We’ve had a great start and long may it continue.”

While there is acceptance that a point was a fair outcome, there is a tinge of disappointment that it wasn’t three and a lead in the Scottish Championship going into next Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie versus Montrose.

Lewis Vaughan on ‘ifs and buts’

“We’re a wee bit frustrated that we couldn’t hold on to the lead, but credit to Dundee United, they’re a good team,” continued Vaughan. “They’re always going to get a few chances.

“I didn’t think there was much in the game. We had the better first half, they had the better second half.

“If you look at it like that, it’s probably a fair result in the end.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates his opener, forcing United to battle back again. Image: SNS
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his opener, forcing United to battle back again. Image: SNS

“I don’t think we had a clear-cut chance to do it, but I think if we score another one when we’re on top in the first half, the game maybe could have been out of sight. But it’s all ifs and buts.”

Up against two towering, experienced defenders in Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, Vaughan and strike partner Callum Smith had to be smart in their movement.

Vaughan did this to great effect for his goal, finding space to get his head on Josh Mullin’s wonderful delivery – though he had to have another go after his initial header unluckily bounced back off the inside of the post.

‘They’re a lot bigger than me’

“I thought it was in, I’ve probably tried to go too precise in the corner,” he said.

“I actually thought it was going to hit the post and go in but thankfully it’s hit the post, came back into my path and I’ve reacted quickly to tap it in.

“I knew when Josh Mullin got the ball that he was going to put it in the box. I’ve looked around and tried to play off the centre-half’s shoulder.

“I don’t want to get close to them, they’re a lot bigger than me. So if I can stay away from them, that’s what I like to do and let them worry about me.

“Thankfully, I found myself in the right place with plenty of space in the box.”

