Lewis Vaughan says Raith have ‘nothing to be scared of’ after Dundee United display

Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan said a draw was probably fair in Saturday’s massive Scottish Championship clash.

Ian Murray’s side had the chance to go into the next weekend’s break from league duty top of the division.

Vaughan had them on their way, putting Raith ahead in a first half they dominated.

United came out after the break a different proposition and were well worthy of their equaliser through substitute Louis Moult.

The Rovers forward, who netted his sixth goal of the season, said the result and performance show that the side can compete this season.

Raith ‘could have gone up another level’

“I don’t think there’s anything to be scared of, we showed what we can do today,” said Vaughan.

“I think we could have gone up another level today, but they’re probably saying the same.

🔥 A fourth league goal of the season for Lewis Vaughan yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ENmAEbLJPv — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 8, 2023

“We’ve had a great start and long may it continue.”

While there is acceptance that a point was a fair outcome, there is a tinge of disappointment that it wasn’t three and a lead in the Scottish Championship going into next Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie versus Montrose.

Lewis Vaughan on ‘ifs and buts’

“We’re a wee bit frustrated that we couldn’t hold on to the lead, but credit to Dundee United, they’re a good team,” continued Vaughan. “They’re always going to get a few chances.

“I didn’t think there was much in the game. We had the better first half, they had the better second half.

“If you look at it like that, it’s probably a fair result in the end.

“I don’t think we had a clear-cut chance to do it, but I think if we score another one when we’re on top in the first half, the game maybe could have been out of sight. But it’s all ifs and buts.”

Up against two towering, experienced defenders in Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, Vaughan and strike partner Callum Smith had to be smart in their movement.

Vaughan did this to great effect for his goal, finding space to get his head on Josh Mullin’s wonderful delivery – though he had to have another go after his initial header unluckily bounced back off the inside of the post.

‘They’re a lot bigger than me’

“I thought it was in, I’ve probably tried to go too precise in the corner,” he said.

“I actually thought it was going to hit the post and go in but thankfully it’s hit the post, came back into my path and I’ve reacted quickly to tap it in.

“I knew when Josh Mullin got the ball that he was going to put it in the box. I’ve looked around and tried to play off the centre-half’s shoulder.

“I don’t want to get close to them, they’re a lot bigger than me. So if I can stay away from them, that’s what I like to do and let them worry about me.

“Thankfully, I found myself in the right place with plenty of space in the box.”