St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi back in Ukraine under-21 squad for games v England and Luxembourg

Young St Johnstone star, Max Kucheriavyi, is back in the Ukraine under-21 squad.

The Perth midfielder has been named in a 24-man pool for the October double-header against Luxembourg and England.

Kucheriavyi is the only player to score for Saints in the Premiership this season.

His two goals secured a late, comeback draw against Dundee.

He has featured in five of Saints’ six league games so far.

Last year, Kucheriavyi scored just two minutes into his under-21 debut against Israel.

Max Kucheriavyi's crucial cameo! 🇺🇦 His late double salvaged a point for Saints v Dundee 😇@cinchuk | @StJohnstone pic.twitter.com/4gliDSfVK9 — SPFL (@spfl) September 4, 2023

Saints boss, Steven MacLean, has set a high bar for the 21-year-old at McDiarmid Park.

He said recently: “The challenge for Max now is, can he go and get double figures for the season? He’s got three now and it’s only the start of September so it’s a good start.

“Any winger or wide player scoring double figures of goals has had a great season and I believe he can do that.”