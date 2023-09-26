St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi back in Ukraine under-21 squad for games v England and Luxembourg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi back in Ukraine under-21 squad for games v England and Luxembourg

The internationals take place in October.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

Young St Johnstone star, Max Kucheriavyi, is back in the Ukraine under-21 squad.

The Perth midfielder has been named in a 24-man pool for the October double-header against Luxembourg and England.

Kucheriavyi is the only player to score for Saints in the Premiership this season.

His two goals secured a late, comeback draw against Dundee.

He has featured in five of Saints’ six league games so far.

Last year, Kucheriavyi scored just two minutes into his under-21 debut against Israel.

Saints boss, Steven MacLean, has set a high bar for the 21-year-old at McDiarmid Park.

He said recently: “The challenge for Max now is, can he go and get double figures for the season? He’s got three now and it’s only the start of September so it’s a good start.

“Any winger or wide player scoring double figures of goals has had a great season and I believe he can do that.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Vic Robertson - St Johnstone's youngest ever goalscorer.
EXCLUSIVE: Vic Robertson on goal that made St Johnstone history and career that faded…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need wins to stop becoming detached - and they need…
Sven Sprangler makes a challenge in his St Johnstone debut against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler: I wasn't wanted in Austria but St Johnstone move is a dream…
Sven Sprangler made an impressive St Johnstone debut, Stevie May was a lone striker again and Steven MacLean has problems to solve.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone MUST show a gear change against Livingston and play in…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits to a worrying recurring theme after Hibs defeat…
Lewis Miller's header beats St Johnstone goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov.
Familiar story for St Johnstone in 2-0 defeat to Hibs as they shoot themselves…
Andy Considine with Steven MacLean on the St Johnstone training ground.
Andy Considine: Football is results business and St Johnstone NEED to start winning
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must be ready for danger posed by newly 'stung' Inverness…
Steven MacLean has done his homework on the new Hibs manager, Nick Montgomery.
'Football geek' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows all about Hibs manager Nick Montgomery
St Johnstone fans may see a couple of familiar faces when LASK play Liverpool.
St Johnstone fans could see 2 familiar faces in LASK v Liverpool, including man…

Conversation