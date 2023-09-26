Dundee City Council facing £19.5 million in cuts to balance books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council facing £19.5 million in cuts to balance books

The council is expected to have to find £19.5 million to balance books due to cost of living crisis and continued pressure on local bodies.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council Chambers. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council Chambers. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee City Council is expecting to make around £19.5 million worth of cuts over the next year in an attempt to balance its books.

The local authority has a legal requirement set a balanced budget for the 2024/25 financial year, meaning savings have to be found.

And Dundonians will have a chance to share their views on where the council’s budget should be going before it’s set early next year.

The budget consultation comes amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, growing pressures on local council budgets and increasing demands on some key services.

Councillors have urged the public to take part in the consultation in order to help the council best delegate their spending priorities for the next budget.

Councillor Willie Sawers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Councillor Willie Sawers, depute convener of the city governance committee, said: “We hear from people across Dundee each year during the budget consultation exercise and it’s their views that help us to identify what the council’s spending priorities should be.

“It’s more important than ever that we ensure as many people as possible take part this year and tell us where they think the council’s limited resources should be focused before the difficult decisions are taken.

“Making your voice heard only takes a few minutes and, as previous council budgets have shown, it really does make a difference.”

What action is the council taking?

Dundee City Council has stressed maintaining services while setting the legally-required balanced budget continues to be a challenge.

The local authority has reduced its annual spending by £157million over the last 15 years.

In order to meet the legal budget the council is focusing on six areas:

  • budget management
  • service efficiencies
  • income generation
  • local taxation
  • reserves
  • service reductions

Dundee City Council’s budget consultation was launched on Tuesday and will be open for members of the public until November 3.

Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Sawers added: “The council has a good track record of effective budget management, meaning that we go into this period of financial planning from a relatively strong position.

“This, combined with other information including feedback from the consultation, is pulled together to help inform the decision-making process and supports the council to better understand exactly what the people of Dundee are thinking.

“Everyone who lives and works in the city has a stake in the council and our decisions will directly affect them, so it is vital that as many of them as possible take part in the conversation and give us greater insight that we can use to base our financial decisions on.”

