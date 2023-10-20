The amazing sight of a politician arriving at a by-election with his wife in toe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The amazing sight of a politician arriving at a by-election with his wife in toe

By Steve Finan

I don’t like to criticise people in this column. Oh no, wait. I do. So I have no hesitation taking issue with a so-called “political journalist”.

At one of the week’s by-elections he informed us a politician had: “Arrived with his wife in toe”.

Really, seriously, did the writer think that was the spelling? I despair of the human race, it’s time to give chimpanzees a chance at running things (but I won’t discuss politics any further).

What else has annoyed me this week. A yes, hap hazard. I can only assume this is a reference to a chap named Hap. Amusingly, I once heard the word pronounced “haffazard”.

And there was a lot of talk about the weather. My favourite confused (but strangely almost true) metaphor was: “The rain is splitting the pavements”.

A perilous state is possible. But the more usual phrase is a parlous state. Though the words are, really, the same. Parlous is a contraction of perilous, both are rooted in the Latin periculosus, meaning “dangerous, unstable”.

I will let the user of that one off with a stern warning.

Stern! Another interesting word. In the 14th century it meant “bold, spirited, untamed” and was used to describe areas of wilderness.

But we were talking about misuses.

“The place is rammed” means, surely, this place has been hit, with force, by a vehicle. How did “rammed” come to mean a venue has reached capacity attendance? Why has it replaced perfectly adequate words like “crowded” and plain, common or garden, “full”?

Speaking of rammed, a “collision” has to be between two moving things. You can crash into a wall but you can’t have a collision with one – unless the wall was moving too. The clue is in “have a collision with”, which shows you doing something in concert “with” something else.

I saw someone claim their neighbour is in the process of setting up a neighbour hood watch scheme. There goes a Robin, there’s a little red riding . . .

Forfend, only seen nowadays in the mock outraged “Heaven forfend”, has to be against an unpleasant thing you wish to avert or prevent. You couldn’t, for example, forfend against free money.

Right, gird your loins, we are going to end in a rather risqué way. If you are of a delicate constitution, cover your eyes while reading this.

Fornication is only possible between an unmarried man and unmarried woman. If one or the other, or both, are married to other people it is adultery. If they are married to each other it is intercourse.

Careful how you go with that.

 

 

Word of the week

Catarolysis (noun)

Letting off steam by cursing. EG: “Just about the only way left to express displeasure at badly used words is a vigorous bout of catarolysis.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

