James Brown insists Raith Rovers can take belief from pushing ‘a really good Dundee United’ close as he discusses new contract talks

James Brown believes Raith Rovers can take huge belief from pushing ‘a really good Dundee United’ all the way in the Championship title race.

The Tangerines effectively shook off Raith’s challenge at last with their 1-0 victory over Ayr United at the weekend.

That followed Rovers’ 1-0 win over Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night and left them six points ahead at the top of the table with just two games remaining.

Their massive goal difference advantage ensures the Terrors cannot now realistically be caught and will be playing Premiership football next season.

That is something Raith also still hope they can achieve via the play-offs.

And Brown reckons they can take confidence from the fact their current haul of 65 points would have been enough to land the second-tier title last term when Dundee won it with just 63 points.

Since the turn of the millennium, Rovers’ possible 71 points (if they win their remaining two matches) would have secured top spot on ten occasions, discounting two Covid-affected seasons.

“I’ve actually had a look at the Championship winners over the last few years and their points total,” said Brown. “And we’ve just come up against a really good Dundee United team this season.

“In a few of the years, including last year, our points total would have been enough to win the league already.

“From that point of view, you’ve got to give credit to Dundee United and how good they’ve been.

Brown: ‘Raith are still confident’

“But that shows you how good we’ve been as well, to be able to push the squad they’ve got all the way.

“We’re certainly not a squad that’s been down about it. We’re still confident within ourselves.

“The last period hasn’t gone the way we would have liked it to have.

“But the Championship’s a weird league. There’s lots of teams that take points off each other.

“We just want to be in as strong a position as possible going into whatever happens in the next month or so.”

Brown joined Raith on loan from St Johnstone in February and has proved a key signing at right-back.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at McDiarmid Park in the summer and has already spoken of accepting his exit from the Perth club, where he is a cup double winner.

However, despite uncertainty beyond next month, the former Millwall defender insists he is happy to put his future on the back-burner in favour of full focus on helping Rovers chase their Premiership dream.

“On a personal note, I came here in February to try to help the boys get out of the league,” he added. “That’s still the main aim.

“Obviously, at the back of your mind, you’re not stupid, you’ve still got to find a club for next season.

Brown putting ‘selfish part to one side’

“But it’s not at the forefront of my mind. I’m just concentrating on being here.

“Hopefully I can help us get out of the league and then we’ll address it in the summer.

“There’s a lot more football to be played. We’ve potentially got another six games to play.

“So, I’ve got to put that selfish part to one side and do what’s best for the team.

“That invariably is also what’s best for you, personally, so that’s all I’m concentrating on.”