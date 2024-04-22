James Brown insists Raith Rovers can take belief from pushing ‘a really good Dundee United’ close as he discusses new contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Brown insists Raith Rovers can take belief from pushing ‘a really good Dundee United’ close as he discusses new contract talks

The on-loan St Johnstone defender says he is happy to put his future plans on the back-burner due to promotion bid.

Raith Rovers defender James Brown.
Raith Rovers defender James Brown. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

James Brown believes Raith Rovers can take huge belief from pushing ‘a really good Dundee United’ all the way in the Championship title race.

The Tangerines effectively shook off Raith’s challenge at last with their 1-0 victory over Ayr United at the weekend.

That followed Rovers’ 1-0 win over Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night and left them six points ahead at the top of the table with just two games remaining.

Their massive goal difference advantage ensures the Terrors cannot now realistically be caught and will be playing Premiership football next season.

That is something Raith also still hope they can achieve via the play-offs.

James Brown roars with delight as he celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United.
Raith Rovers defender James Brown has been a key performer at right-back since his loan arrival from St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

And Brown reckons they can take confidence from the fact their current haul of 65 points would have been enough to land the second-tier title last term when Dundee won it with just 63 points.

Since the turn of the millennium, Rovers’ possible 71 points (if they win their remaining two matches) would have secured top spot on ten occasions, discounting two Covid-affected seasons.

“I’ve actually had a look at the Championship winners over the last few years and their points total,” said Brown. “And we’ve just come up against a really good Dundee United team this season.

“In a few of the years, including last year, our points total would have been enough to win the league already.

“From that point of view, you’ve got to give credit to Dundee United and how good they’ve been.

Brown: ‘Raith are still confident’

“But that shows you how good we’ve been as well, to be able to push the squad they’ve got all the way.

“We’re certainly not a squad that’s been down about it. We’re still confident within ourselves.

“The last period hasn’t gone the way we would have liked it to have.

“But the Championship’s a weird league. There’s lots of teams that take points off each other.

“We just want to be in as strong a position as possible going into whatever happens in the next month or so.”

James Brown, playing for St Johnstone, holds off Rangers' Kemar Roofe as they joust for an aerial ball.
James Brown (centre) holds off Rangers’ Kemar Roofe in an outing for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Brown joined Raith on loan from St Johnstone in February and has proved a key signing at right-back.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at McDiarmid Park in the summer and has already spoken of accepting his exit from the Perth club, where he is a cup double winner.

However, despite uncertainty beyond next month, the former Millwall defender insists he is happy to put his future on the back-burner in favour of full focus on helping Rovers chase their Premiership dream.

“On a personal note, I came here in February to try to help the boys get out of the league,” he added. “That’s still the main aim.

“Obviously, at the back of your mind, you’re not stupid, you’ve still got to find a club for next season.

Brown putting ‘selfish part to one side’

“But it’s not at the forefront of my mind. I’m just concentrating on being here.

“Hopefully I can help us get out of the league and then we’ll address it in the summer.

“There’s a lot more football to be played. We’ve potentially got another six games to play.

“So, I’ve got to put that selfish part to one side and do what’s best for the team.

“That invariably is also what’s best for you, personally, so that’s all I’m concentrating on.”

