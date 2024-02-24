James Brown lifts lid on St Johnstone exit as full-back targets ‘something special’ with Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Brown lifts lid on St Johnstone exit as full-back targets ‘something special’ with Raith Rovers

The Perth cup double-winner has signed up at Stark's Park until the end of the season.

James Brown celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United. Image: SNS
James Brown celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Iain Collin

James Brown could have stayed at St Johnstone and sulked for the rest of the season.

Instead, he is relishing the challenge of trying to finish the campaign on a high as ‘part of something special’ with Raith Rovers.

The defender has a cup double to his name with Saints from 2021/22 but was deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Craig Levein.

With his contract at McDiarmid Park expiring in the summer, Brown has accepted his spell in Perth is coming to an end.

However, rather than finish with a whimper, the 26-year-old is thrilled his loan move to Raith has given him the rare chance to fight for a title and a dream promotion back to the Premiership.

James Brown was one of a number of St Johnstone players who missed a lot of pre-season and the League Cup.
James Brown (far right) watches St Johnstone from the stand earlier this season. Image: SNS.

“I’d assume that’s the end of my time at St Johnstone,” he said.

“We’ve not had a conversation but if you get sent out with six months to go you’re probably not in their plans.

“That’s pretty obvious. That’s football.

“I could either have sat there and sulked about it or got myself out there and try to play games and try to be part of something special here.

“Hopefully that’s what I can do at Raith.

“Managers come and go, and normally they decide whether you’re wanted at the club.

“It’s probably down to one person’s decision. That’s just part and parcel of being a footballer.

“Obviously, the manager went in there and told me I could leave, which is one of those things.

“I wanted to get out and play, and obviously Raith represented a great opportunity to come and do that.

“And, also, fighting at the right end of the table, without being disrespectful, is a different challenge to what I’ve been used to for the last few years. So, that appealed to me.”

James Brown in action for Raith Rovers against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Only signed seven days previously, and without an appearance for Saints in 2024, Brown was plunged straight into last Friday’s crunch top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United.

The dramatic 2-1 victory, courtesy of Scott Brown’s stunning late winner, has hauled Raith back to within just a point of the Tangerines at the top of the Championship.

It was the ideal way for Brown to kick off his Stark’s Park stint.

But – with a tricky trip to face Ayr United on Saturday followed by games against Morton and then Arbroath in three-game spell in just six days – Rovers are fully aware they need to back it up.

Brown added: “It took me a while to get going. It’s been probably a couple of months since I played.

“But I would rather get chucked into a game like that. It’s sink or swim, isn’t it?

“I loved it. It was just nice to be back playing, more than anything, and the result went our way, which helps. I can’t complain on that front.

“Hopefully we can continue to build on that and get a run going.”

Conversation