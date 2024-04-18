What St Johnstone experience has taught James Brown as Raith Rovers prepare for promotion play-off battle

James Brown has stressed the importance of Raith Rovers maintaining momentum in the coming weeks – because he has seen the potential pitfalls of the play-offs from the other side.

The Stark’s Park men have found their title challenge faltering in recent matches, most notably with defeat to Airdrie in their vital game in hand.

At the same time, leaders Dundee United have hit an impressive vein of form to open up a six-point gap at the summit of the Championship.

It means that defeat for Raith away to Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night would – due to a huge gulf in goal difference – effectively hand the league to the Tangerines without them kicking a ball.

However, even if manager Ian Murray has given United only a 0.01 per cent chance of failing to get over the finishing line, Brown is not yet ready to wave the white flag of surrender.

And he knows victories in Raith’s remaining three league games could be invaluable if, as expected, the Kirkcaldy men then need the play-off route in their promotion bid.

“In the last few weeks, the league has taken shape the way it has,” said the on-loan St Johnstone full-back.

“We haven’t picked up the results that we wanted to.

“Everyone can see it’s firmly in Dundee United’s hands. But all we can do is put in performances and try to get results.

“And then either put pressure on them until it’s mathematically done. Or play ourselves into some good form going into the play-offs.

Raith can’t let season ‘fizzle out’

“Either way you look at it, it’s important or us to keep trying to get wins.

“It’s easy to let the end of the season fizzle out when you know you’ve got three games left, and the likelihood is you’re heading for the play-offs.

“But we’ve just got to be professional and keep driving standards.

“We want to be as sharp and as fit as possible, and playing as well as we can, going into those play-off games, if that’s what it ends up being.

“So, on a personal pride level, you need to do that, and put yourself into the best position to then go into those play-off games.”

Brown was part of the St Johnstone side that avoided relegation from the Premiership in their nervy showdown with Inverness in 2022.

After a 2-2 draw in the first-leg, only a four-goal second-half blitz in the return leg finally shook off the Highlanders 6-2 on aggregate.

“I had experience of the play-offs a couple of years ago, but from the other side, as the team trying to stay in the Premiership,” added Brown.

“It’s not a nice place to be. You’re playing against a team that, naturally, has had a really good season.

“Then you’re the team that’s struggled in the Premiership. And everyone sort of expects the Premiership team to go and sweep the Championship team away.

‘Coming from a place of confidence’

“But we were level in our tie with Inverness going into the last 45 minutes.

“We had a good second-half and managed to score four goals. But over the two legs it was a really tough tie.

“The Championship team is going to be coming from a place of confidence, whereas the Premiership team will have struggled throughout the season.

“It’s not a good place, as the Premiership team. All the pressure is on you still, even if you haven’t been performing.

“So, I know what it’s like from that side. What’s why I know it’s important for us to keep up our momentum in the next three games.”

🔋 10,000+ metres covered each yesterday. 1️⃣ Josh Mullin 2️⃣ James Brown 3️⃣ Scott Brown 4️⃣ Sam Stanton pic.twitter.com/Ueebz6OqyH — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) April 14, 2024

Anyone questioning the commitment of the Raith players now their title dreams have been washed away might have been put in their place by a social media post from the club this week.

It revealed that four players – Brown, Scott Brown, Josh Mullin and Sam Stanton – had covered more than 10,000 metres during the 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle.

“That’s pretty standard for myself,” commented (James) Brown.

“I should be up there in those kinds of figures as a full-back, otherwise I’d be worried myself.

“Three games in a week is tough and the first-half of the Airdrie performance was the biggest stand-out and disappointment.

“But we’re in a massively important final month to prepare ourselves, keep everyone fit, and try to attack those play-off games that are looking likely.”