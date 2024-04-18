What St Johnstone experience has taught James Brown as Raith Rovers prepare for promotion play-off battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

What St Johnstone experience has taught James Brown as Raith Rovers prepare for promotion play-off battle

Dundee United could confirm their Championship title triumph this weekend.

James Brown roars with delight as he celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Dundee United
Raith Rovers defender James Brown is on loan from St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

James Brown has stressed the importance of Raith Rovers maintaining momentum in the coming weeks – because he has seen the potential pitfalls of the play-offs from the other side.

The Stark’s Park men have found their title challenge faltering in recent matches, most notably with defeat to Airdrie in their vital game in hand.

At the same time, leaders Dundee United have hit an impressive vein of form to open up a six-point gap at the summit of the Championship.

It means that defeat for Raith away to Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night would – due to a huge gulf in goal difference – effectively hand the league to the Tangerines without them kicking a ball.

Raith Rovers defender James Brown stands still during a match.
James Brown has been a key performer for Raith Rovers since joining on loan. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, even if manager Ian Murray has given United only a 0.01 per cent chance of failing to get over the finishing line, Brown is not yet ready to wave the white flag of surrender.

And he knows victories in Raith’s remaining three league games could be invaluable if, as expected, the Kirkcaldy men then need the play-off route in their promotion bid.

“In the last few weeks, the league has taken shape the way it has,” said the on-loan St Johnstone full-back.

“We haven’t picked up the results that we wanted to.

“Everyone can see it’s firmly in Dundee United’s hands. But all we can do is put in performances and try to get results.

“And then either put pressure on them until it’s mathematically done. Or play ourselves into some good form going into the play-offs.

Raith can’t let season ‘fizzle out’

“Either way you look at it, it’s important or us to keep trying to get wins.

“It’s easy to let the end of the season fizzle out when you know you’ve got three games left, and the likelihood is you’re heading for the play-offs.

“But we’ve just got to be professional and keep driving standards.

“We want to be as sharp and as fit as possible, and playing as well as we can, going into those play-off games, if that’s what it ends up being.

“So, on a personal pride level, you need to do that, and put yourself into the best position to then go into those play-off games.”

James Brown runs away and holds his right hand in the air as he celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Rangers.
James Brown in action for St Johnstone last season as he celebrates scoring the opening goal against Rangers. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

Brown was part of the St Johnstone side that avoided relegation from the Premiership in their nervy showdown with Inverness in 2022.

After a 2-2 draw in the first-leg, only a four-goal second-half blitz in the return leg finally shook off the Highlanders 6-2 on aggregate.

“I had experience of the play-offs a couple of years ago, but from the other side, as the team trying to stay in the Premiership,” added Brown.

“It’s not a nice place to be. You’re playing against a team that, naturally, has had a really good season.

“Then you’re the team that’s struggled in the Premiership. And everyone sort of expects the Premiership team to go and sweep the Championship team away.

‘Coming from a place of confidence’

“But we were level in our tie with Inverness going into the last 45 minutes.

“We had a good second-half and managed to score four goals. But over the two legs it was a really tough tie.

“The Championship team is going to be coming from a place of confidence, whereas the Premiership team will have struggled throughout the season.

“It’s not a good place, as the Premiership team. All the pressure is on you still, even if you haven’t been performing.

“So, I know what it’s like from that side. What’s why I know it’s important for us to keep up our momentum in the next three games.”

Anyone questioning the commitment of the Raith players now their title dreams have been washed away might have been put in their place by a social media post from the club this week.

It revealed that four players – Brown, Scott Brown, Josh Mullin and Sam Stanton – had covered more than 10,000 metres during the 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle.

“That’s pretty standard for myself,” commented (James) Brown.

“I should be up there in those kinds of figures as a full-back, otherwise I’d be worried myself.

“Three games in a week is tough and the first-half of the Airdrie performance was the biggest stand-out and disappointment.

“But we’re in a massively important final month to prepare ourselves, keep everyone fit, and try to attack those play-off games that are looking likely.”

More from Football

Dundee Uunited manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the BBC.
Dundee United potential Championship trophy presentation set for BBC TV coverage
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight
6
Dens Park
'Deeply disappointed' Dundee seek legal advice after being hit by huge SPFL fine over…
2
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream…
A packed Eddie Thompson Stand earlier this season
Dundee United set for biggest Tannadice home crowd of season as Arabs hope for…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee duo Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan hailed as potential manager and team of…
Dundee United trio Sam McClelland, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Ross Graham
Jim Goodwin makes selection vow as Declan Gallagher nears Dundee United return
Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points as Rangers display boosts Dee hopes of European football
Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee display against Rangers shows they belong in top six says Tony Docherty as…
11
Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone.
Former Rangers kid Josh McPake gets St Johnstone incentive from Craig Levein

Conversation