Thursday court round-up — Benefits cheat prison report ordered

A sheriff has ordered an assessment of how Perthshire benefits cheat Annette Bond could cope in prison.

Bond was convicted last month of fraudulently claiming nearly £70,000 of disability aid.

She claimed she was too sick to work but was secretly filmed going on daily 5k runs around her home.

The ex-care worker, from Stanley, told the Department for Work and Pensions she had lost the power in her leg and needed a walking stick to get around.

The 49-year said she had balance problems and was at constant risk of falling due to dizzy spells.

For nearly a decade, she claimed “enhanced” payments of just over £67,000 by exaggerating ailments she suffered due to multiple sclerosis.

She denied committing fraud by failing to tell the DWP her condition had improved, claiming her symptoms “fluctuated” but was found guilty after a trial at Perth Sheriff Court, where jurors were shown video shot by an undercover inspector of Bond running laps around her home.

Bond returned to the dock for sentence on Thursday but Sheriff William Wood deferred the case for a further report on what supports and medication she would require if she was sent to prison.

He said he would need all information before determining whether she should retain her liberty.

During the trial, Bond said she suffered from vertigo, ME, fibromyalgia, PTSD and Raynaud’s Phenomenon, where blood does not flow to the tips of her fingers and toes.

The case was adjourned until May 15.

A proceeds of crime action against Bond was also continued.

Paedo protest

Two vigilantes triggered a riot in a Dundee scheme after livestreaming the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender.

Metal poles, eggs and other missiles rained down on police who removed the paedophile from a flat in the Douglas area over fears for his safety.

As many as 300 people descended on Ballindean Road for several hours with dozens of riot officers deployed to bring the scene under control.

David Young, 57, and Caroline Linning, 47, have now been warned they are facing a prison sentence after they admitted “encouraging” people to gather in September 2022.

Curfew

An ex-footballer who chased and threatened supermarket staff in two separate incidents must remain indoors for the next four months.

John Carling stole groceries and other items before targeting workers at Tesco on Clepington Road and Asda Myrekirk, respectively.

Carling, formerly on the books at Dundee and Arbroath, was convicted in 2021 of trying to attack a man with a baseball bat.

The previous offender, 49, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to stealing groceries from Tesco before threatening a staff member, shouting, swearing and making derogatory comments on November 4 last year.

On July 22 2023, Carling, of Burnside Walk, stole clothing, meat, earphones and vegetables from the Asda supermarket before chasing and trying to hold a female staff member.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He was a professional football plater at one time but the breakdown of a relationship and his mental health led to a formal diagnosis of PTSD.

“His abuse of alcohol has also had an impact on him.

“Whilst he accepts responsibility, he can’t offer an explanation as to why these offences have happened. He accepts it was unacceptable behaviour.”

Carling was made subject to a 7pm until 7am restriction of liberty order for four months.

‘Mental’

An “out of control” plumber from Dundee attacked his girlfriend by punching her in the face, yanking her lip and putting her in a chokehold, before assaulting both her parents. Cocaine-fuelled Callum Dallas “went mental” and attacked his partner at her family home in the Carse of Gowrie.

Banned again

A disqualified driver found slumped against his vehicle and reeking of booze, before picking himself up and motoring away, has been banned.

Passers-by thought William Nimmo was suffering a “medical emergency” when they saw him propped up against a blue Dacia Duster near shops on Hatton Road, Rattray.

The 66-year-old widower appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to driving while nearly three times the legal limit (65mics/ 22) on February 21 this year.

He further admitted he was disqualified and had no insurance.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “This is your third conviction for drink-driving and your second for driving while disqualified.

“There was a real risk you would be getting a custodial sentence but I have decided that custody is not the only way this can be dealt with.”

He added: “You were lucky that no one was injury as a result of your conduct on this day.”

Nimmo, of Balmoral Road, Perth, was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He must also stay home each night for 16 weeks and he was banned from driving for six years.

The court previously heard how concerned members of the public went to Nimmo’s aid when they saw him slumped against the car at around 6.20pm.

An ambulance was called but by the time it arrived the pensioner had already driven off.

Police later traced him at home, in bed.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said his client had “stupidly” taken his son’s car to the shop to buy cigarettes.

