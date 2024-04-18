VIDEO: Vigilante pair face jail for Dundee paedophile protest turned violent ‘circus’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

VIDEO: Vigilante pair face jail for Dundee paedophile protest turned violent ‘circus’

Riot police were scrambled to Ballindean Road after around 300 people responded to a Facebook post to protest against a sex offender.

By Ciaran Shanks
Riot police and protesters on Ballindean Road.
Riot police and protesters on Ballindean Road.

Two vigilantes triggered a riot in a Dundee scheme after livestreaming the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender.

Metal poles, eggs and other missiles rained down on police who removed the paedophile from a flat in the Douglas area over fears for his safety.

As many as 300 people descended on Ballindean Road for several hours with dozens of riot officers deployed to bring the scene under control.

David Young, 57, and Caroline Linning, 47, have now been warned they are facing a prison sentence after they admitted “encouraging” people to gather in September 2022.

Bedlam

The pair were part of the Scottish Justice Team, an online organisation targeting sex offenders, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

The livestream had encouraged people to try and force out a convicted paedophile who had been living in the flat block via “peaceful protest”.

Young was heard to say in footage played to the court that the people in the community were “absolutely f****** brilliant” and that he “couldn’t ask for better”.

However, the stand-off descended into bedlam with Young and Linning on the receiving end of abuse and violence from the angry mob.

David Young and Caroline Linning outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Crowd gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside block of flats.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith was visibly unimpressed with the pair’s conduct, saying: “I would have thought that anyone who could pause and hesitate and think about it, it would be self-evident that by arriving at a particular place, having posted your pending arrival and whipped up the crowd as you did Mr Young, as the ringmaster of the circus, it’s hardly unsurprising people attended and took the law into their own hands.

“Whilst as a parent, I could on one hand empathise to some extent with the displeasure of people living in your estate who are a convicted sex offender, there are people who undertake a prodigious body of work in order to protect the public.”

Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Police in riot gear were brought in to quell trouble.

The sheriff said that Young and Linning had actually caused a greater risk to the community by having the man removed.

“In my experience, some sex offenders go to great lengths to disguise their identity,” Sheriff Niven-Smith added.

“They change their name by deed poll, they change their bank accounts and attempt to hide under the radar.

“You should both be prepared that it may be that there are no alternatives to imprisonment when the case is next called.”

Facebook appeal

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough said Facebook was used to encourage people to gather at the address to stage a “form of protest” against a registered sex offender living there.

She told the court: “During the course of the incident, both accused were noted to be shouting and swearing towards the property and the general vicinity.

“Examples are ‘beast’, ‘paedo’ and were shouting details about the person they believed to be the occupier and the nature of his offending.

“A large crowd did form that evening. The police estimated the crowd reached between 250 and 300 people.

“During much of the incident, the accused were both seen to be involved in livestreaming the event onto Facebook.

“A large scale disturbance involved eggs being thrown, pieces of wood and metal poles being thrown.

“Police had to be deployed in tactical gear with shields.”

Woman and young child hospitalised

Ms Scarborough said that around 50 other officers from other police forces were required to attend due to a lack of available resources in Dundee.

Several cars were damaged and the occupant of the property was removed into a police riot van. A woman and a young child within the property were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Linning could be heard on a livestream saying she had been spat on and punched by people in the crowd.

Police attempt to take charge as the protest continued after dark.

Young described the scenes as being akin to “the OK Corral” and warned other vigilante teams not to operate in area.

He said in the video: “They all think we were out of order trying to help the police keep order. The streets are a mess. That was unpredictable what happened.

“I can’t stress enough to the police how sorry I am the way this turned out.”

Young, of Ayr, and Glasgow resident Linning, pled guilty to encouraging people to attend at Ballindean Road, shout, swear, repeatedly broadcast details in respect of the occupier and what they believed to be the nature of his conviction and committed a breach of the peace on September 2 2022.

The pair were acquitted of committing a similar offence days earlier on August 27 in the St Mary’s area of Dundee.

The pair will return to court for sentencing next month following the preparation of social work reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

