St Andrews Community Trust donates £10,000 to help repair storm-damaged harbour

St Andrews Community Trust has donated £10,000 towards repairs at the town’s storm-battered harbour.

A £1.5 million fundraiser was set up in November, weeks after the medieval port suffered significant damage during Storm Babet.

The iconic pier and harbour gates bore the brunt of the storm and every penny raised will go towards their repair.

Donations have been pouring in from across the world and the online total alone now sits at almost £15,000.

St Andrews Harbour Trust is one of 13 local organisations to benefit from a total of £40,515 from the community trust’s latest round of funding

The organisation was set up in 2010 to distribute funds generated by St Andrews Links Trust through the protection and exploitation of trademarks associated with the St Andrews names.

‘Significant contribution’ to harbour repairs

Harbour Trust chairman Ken Sweeney said he was extremely grateful.

He said: “Since the devastation caused by Storms Babet and Ciaira in October, we have been working tirelessly with local and national government, statutory bodies and professional services to assess the extent of the damage to the slipway, pier and cliffs.

“We are therefore extremely grateful for the grant from St Andrews Community Trust.

“This funding will make a significant contribution to these vital, long-term repairs, which will allow us to get the harbour and pier back to full use as soon as possible.

“We are also delighted with the wider public response to our fundraising appeal and appreciate all donations going forward.”

Those who have donated include several former students who enjoyed the traditional pier walk before the start of the academic term.

Other donations have come from funeral collections, townspeople, golfers and tourists.

Full list of St Andrews Community Trust recipients

Among the other organisations to benefit from community trust funds were the Aero Space Scientific Educational Trust,

It received £3,000 to help deliver it Our World From Space programme to St Andrews schools.

And St Andrews Pickleball Club received £1,248 for new nets.

Here is the full list of recipients:

The St Andrews Chorus

St Andrews Burns Club

Aero Space Scientific Trust

The Kate Kennedy Club

Regia Anglorum

All Saints Episcopal Church

Humanutopia

St Andrews Harbour Trust

TCCL Lodge St Andrews

St Andrews Pickleball Club

Dance St Andrews

East Fife Triathlon Club Juniors

The Classical Guitar Retreat