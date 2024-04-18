St Andrews Community Trust donates £10,000 to help repair storm-damaged harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Community Trust donates £10,000 to help repair storm-damaged harbour

The harbour trust was one of 13 organisations to share in more than £40,000 funding.

By Claire Warrender
Storm damage at St Andrews Harbour.
Storm damage at St Andrews Harbour. Image: Supplied by St Andrews Community Trust.

St Andrews Community Trust has donated £10,000 towards repairs at the town’s storm-battered harbour.

A £1.5 million fundraiser was set up in November, weeks after the medieval port suffered significant damage during Storm Babet.

The iconic pier and harbour gates bore the brunt of the storm and every penny raised will go towards their repair.

A huge crane hauls a gate from St Andrews Harbour.
The St Andrews Harbour gates being removed for repair earlier this year.

Donations have been pouring in from across the world and the online total alone now sits at almost £15,000.

St Andrews Harbour Trust is one of 13 local organisations to benefit from a total of £40,515 from the community trust’s latest round of funding

The organisation was set up in 2010 to distribute funds generated by St Andrews Links Trust through the protection and exploitation of trademarks associated with the St Andrews names.

‘Significant contribution’ to harbour repairs

Harbour Trust chairman Ken Sweeney said he was extremely grateful.

He said: “Since the devastation caused by Storms Babet and Ciaira in October, we have been working tirelessly with local and national government, statutory bodies and professional services to assess the extent of the damage to the slipway, pier and cliffs.

Workers are installing rock armour at St Andrews harbour.
Workers installing rock armour at St Andrews harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We are therefore extremely grateful for the grant from St Andrews Community Trust.

“This funding will make a significant contribution to these vital, long-term repairs, which will allow us to get the harbour and pier back to full use as soon as possible.

“We are also delighted with the wider public response to our fundraising appeal and appreciate all donations going forward.”

Those who have donated include several former students who enjoyed the traditional pier walk before the start of the academic term.

Other donations have come from funeral collections, townspeople, golfers and tourists.

Full list of St Andrews Community Trust recipients

Among the other organisations to benefit from community trust funds were the Aero Space Scientific Educational Trust,

It received £3,000 to help deliver it Our World From Space programme to St Andrews schools.

And St Andrews Pickleball Club received £1,248 for new nets.

Here is the full list of recipients:

The St Andrews Chorus

St Andrews Burns Club

Aero Space Scientific Trust

The Kate Kennedy Club

Regia Anglorum

All Saints Episcopal Church

Humanutopia

St Andrews Harbour Trust

TCCL Lodge St Andrews

St Andrews Pickleball Club

Dance St Andrews

East Fife Triathlon Club Juniors

The Classical Guitar Retreat

Conversation