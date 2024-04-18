Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie jewellery shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie jewellery shop

Bozena Kopaczka reckons her foot may have slipped as she reversed into a parking space outside the town's Victor and Sons jewellery store.

By Jamie Buchan
Bozena Kopaczka outside the court
Bozena Kopaczka appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A grandmother-of-12 has been banned from the road after reversing at speed into an elderly couple before colliding with a jewellery shop in Blairgowrie.

Ian and Rozanna Rouse were knocked to the ground when 69-year-old driver Bozena Kopaczka accidentally accelerated into them while backing into a parking space in Blairgowrie town centre.

Mrs Rouse suffered a broken leg and was told she may even require a new knee.

Kopaczka said she couldn’t explain what happened, but reckons her foot may have slipped while manoeuvring into the space.

The pensioner’s car came to a halt after striking the front of the Victor and Sons jewellery store, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Kopaczka, of City Road, Dundee, appeared in the dock and admitted causing serious injury by careless driving in Allan Street on October 6 last year.

Couple were knocked to the ground in Blairgowrie

Prosecutor Stuart Duncan told the court: “At about 12.30pm, Mr and Mrs Rouse were walking on the pavement at the locus, approaching the jewellery store.

“At this time the accused, in her vehicle, headed into an empty parking space outside the shop.

“The complainers were just ahead of the rear of the vehicle when she started to reverse.”

The crash happened on Allan Street, Blairgowrie. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Duncan said: “As she was reversing, for some unknown reason, she upped her speed and mounted the onside kerb.

“She collided with the front of the car parked behind.

“The vehicle continued to reverse and collided with Ian and Rozanna Rouse, causing them to fall to the ground.

“Thereafter, the car collided with the front of the jewellery store.”

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

“The accused immediately got out of her vehicle and went back to where the complainers were lying on the ground,” the fiscal depute said.

Bozena Kopaczka leaving Perth Sheriff Court after being sentenced over the Blairgowrie jewellery crash
Bozena Kopaczka leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

“Mr and Mrs Rouse were tended to by paramedics before being taken to Ninewells Hospital for precautionary reasons due to their age.”

He said: “Mrs Rouse suffered an upper right leg fracture which required surgery.

“There was a suggestion she would require a knee replacement.”

The court heard she was “off her feet” for about eight weeks.

Mr Rouse was not seriously hurt.

Gran had an unblemished driving record

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “She has been driving for 50 years and has never had an accident.

“She still thinks about this every day.”

He said his client was unable to explain what went wrong, but suspects she put her foot on the accelerator rather than the brake.

“She pled guilty by letter at the first opportunity,” he said.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

“This is quite a serious offence,” he told Kopaczka as he handed her an interim driving ban.

