Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates By Poppy Watson September 3 2022, 1.09pm Updated: September 3 2022, 1.18pm Ballindean Road protests kick off. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning 0 Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum Martin Compston says 'Dundonians are a law unto themselves' as TV road trip hits… 0 Large crowd at Dundee street protest as police close road Road reopened after crash on Dundee Kingsway near Swallow Roundabout 0 Dundee school closures: 6 key questions answered as strike is called off 0 School strikes: What did Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils say? 0 Tayside and Fife school and bin strikes OFF after new pay offer 0 Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault More from The Courier Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning 0 Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs 1 Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer 0 Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue Concern grows for missing Dundee lecturer last seen on Isle of Rum