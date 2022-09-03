Rubbish-filled Fife house sells for more than double asking price

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife house crammed with years of rubbish has sold at auction for over £60,000, more than double the guide price.

Auctioneers sold the Glenrothes property on Friday for £64,250 – 60% above the asking price.

The lucky bidder is understood to be a local buyer who plans to renovate the property before moving in.

Pictures released before the auction show huge piles of rubbish strewn throughout the home, with every room cluttered with waste.

The two bedroom, one bathroom property was believed to be the cheapest on the market in Glenrothes before going up for auction.

The homes boasts a small garden to the rear and a larger garden space to the front of the house.

Managing director of Auction House Scotland, Mandi Cooper said: “We were delighted to see another busy room for our September auction at the Radisson RED in Glasgow with lots of competitive bidding, including for this property on Alexander Road in Glenrothes.

“We had a mix of bidders in the room and online eager to get their hands on this lot and we were thrilled to achieve such a great result for our sellers, achieving over 60% above guide price.

“Congratulations also to the new owners – we wish them a happy new home following their renovation of this property.”