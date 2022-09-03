20 great pictures as Kirrie Festival gets back on song

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s finest traditional musicians have made it back to Angus for the return of the Kirrie Festival.

Singers, musicians and verse speakers flocked to the Wee Red Town for the first festival in three years.

And the competitive classes included newcomers whose love for traditional music blossomed in the long days of lockdown.

The packed weekend is the 39th Kirrie event.

It got under way on Friday night with an opening concert featuring a host of top names.

And renowned bothy balladeer Joe Aitken compered the kirk hall celebration.

In 2020, Kirrie’s Joe sung his way into the history books by becoming Scotland’s Champion of Champions for a record seventh time.

Joe and another festival regular, Christine Kydd, are inductees of the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.

Saturday was the traditional mix of competitive classes in the Parish Church and kirk hall.

And pub sessions in town centre hostelries proved popular.

Upsurge in youngsters’ interest

Festival secretary Patrick Newman said: “Everyone is excited to be back for the first time in three years.

“We have a great guest list as always.

“One or two festivals haven’t been held this year, but Kirrie always get a good turnout, especially from the north east of Scotland.

“A lot of youngsters seem to be keen in getting involved.

“They are hearing traditional music and song is part of Scotland’s heritage and are keen to latch on, which is good news.

“And we have welcomed some people who took up an instrument or traditional singing during the pandemic.

“It’s nice to see them find music and their voice through lockdown,” he said.

Sunday finale

The three-day event continues on Sunday with a festival church service, pub sessions, Thistle Club concert and closing ceilidh.

And festival stalwart Jimmy Hutchison is lined up to share the story of his long association with the festival.

He was a leading light in Scotland’s folk revival north and south of the border and helped run St Andrews Folk Club.

Singer Jimmy founded the original Blairgowrie Festival, which moved to Kinross and eventually Kirrie in 1982.

Kirrie Festival 2022 results:

Mens’ Singing: Ted Polytello, Glenrothes

Womens’ Singing: Moira Stewart, Turriff

Bothy Ballad: Allan Taylor, Alford

Novice Singer: Sandra Bain, Braemar

Local Singer: Pat Newman, Cortachy

Fiddle Open: Anne Mitchell, Inverurie

Fiddle Junior: Emma Cameron, Kintore

Fiddle JF Dickie: Anne Mitchell, Inverurie

Instrumental Pairs: Katy and Katherine Liley Ewan, Carnoustie

Ceilidh Band: Angus and Emma, Cameron & Anne Mitchell

Mouthorgan: Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen

Concertina: Gordon T Hotchkiss, Glasgow

Diddling: Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen

Oral Whistling: Pat Newman, Cortachy

Storytelling: Ruth Kirkpatrick, Penicuik

Doric Verse Senior: Gary Stewart, Huntly

Best Pub Session: The Thrums Hotel

Best Non-Pub Session: The Jeweller’s Workshop

Best Friday Session: Kerymor Tavern

Chorus Cup: Jim Taylor, Garlogie

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was out and about in Kirrie to capture the Festival flavour.