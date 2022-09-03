20 great pictures as Kirrie Festival gets back on song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

20 great pictures as Kirrie Festival gets back on song

By Graham Brown
September 3 2022, 4.41pm Updated: September 4 2022, 2.53pm
Monifieth musicians Liam McFadden (left) and Colin Cosgrove play to the accompaniment of Peter Pan in Kirrie Square. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Scotland’s finest traditional musicians have made it back to Angus for the return of the Kirrie Festival.

Singers, musicians and verse speakers flocked to the Wee Red Town for the first festival in three years.

And the competitive classes included newcomers whose love for traditional music blossomed in the long days of lockdown.

The packed weekend is the 39th Kirrie event.

Kirriemuir traditional music festival
One of the Kirrie Festival pub sessions in Three Bellies Brae. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

It got under way on Friday night with an opening concert featuring a host of top names.

And renowned bothy balladeer Joe Aitken compered the kirk hall celebration.

In 2020, Kirrie’s Joe sung his way into the history books by becoming Scotland’s Champion of Champions for a record seventh time.

Joe and another festival regular, Christine Kydd, are inductees of the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.

Saturday was the traditional mix of competitive classes in the Parish Church and kirk hall.

And pub sessions in town centre hostelries proved popular.

Forfar Instumental Band at Kirrie Festival
Forfar Instrumental Band playing in Kirrie Suqare. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Upsurge in youngsters’ interest

Festival secretary Patrick Newman said: “Everyone is excited to be back for the first time in three years.

“We have a great guest list as always.

“One or two festivals haven’t been held this year, but Kirrie always get a good turnout, especially from the north east of Scotland.

Kirrie traditional music festival
Katy Liley Ewan, 10, and mum Katherine Liley Ewan – were trophy winners for in the Instrumental Pairs event. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“A lot of youngsters seem to be keen in getting involved.

“They are hearing traditional music and song is part of Scotland’s heritage and are keen to latch on, which is good news.

“And we have welcomed some people who took up an instrument or traditional singing during the pandemic.

“It’s nice to see them find music and their voice through lockdown,” he said.

Forfar Instrumental Band playing in Kirrie Town Square.
Forfar Instrumental Band played in the town Square. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Sunday finale

The three-day event continues on Sunday with a festival church service, pub sessions, Thistle Club concert and closing ceilidh.

And festival stalwart Jimmy Hutchison is lined up to share the story of his long association with the festival.

Music sessions at Kirriemuir Fstival.
At the Jeweller’s Workshop on Bank Street shop owner Gordon Ewan and Emma Thompson perform. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

He was a leading light in Scotland’s folk revival north and south of the border and helped run St Andrews Folk Club.

Singer Jimmy founded the original Blairgowrie Festival, which moved to Kinross and eventually Kirrie in 1982.

Kirrie Festival 2022 results:

Mens’ Singing: Ted Polytello, Glenrothes

Womens’ Singing: Moira Stewart, Turriff

Bothy Ballad: Allan Taylor, Alford

Novice Singer: Sandra Bain, Braemar

Local Singer: Pat Newman, Cortachy

Fiddle Open: Anne Mitchell, Inverurie

Fiddle Junior: Emma Cameron, Kintore

Fiddle JF Dickie: Anne Mitchell, Inverurie

Instrumental Pairs: Katy and Katherine Liley Ewan, Carnoustie

Ceilidh Band: Angus and Emma, Cameron & Anne Mitchell

Mouthorgan: Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen

Concertina: Gordon T Hotchkiss, Glasgow

Diddling: Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen

Oral Whistling: Pat Newman, Cortachy

Storytelling: Ruth Kirkpatrick, Penicuik

Doric Verse Senior: Gary Stewart, Huntly

Best Pub Session: The Thrums Hotel

Best Non-Pub Session: The Jeweller’s Workshop

Best Friday Session: Kerymor Tavern

Chorus Cup: Jim Taylor, Garlogie

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was out and about in Kirrie to capture the Festival flavour.

Kirrie Festival
Kirrie festival fiddle competition
Anne Mitchell from Inverurie was a prizewinner in the senior fiddle competition.
Kirrie festival music sessions
On the button box in Three Bellies Brae.
Kirrie Festival music
Open air music in Kirrie town centre.
Music at Kirrie Festival
A music session in the Jeweller’s Workshop on Bank Street.
Forfar Instrumental Band
Rain didn’t stop play for Forfar Instrumental Band with a switch inside to Kirrie kirk hall.
Kirrie traditional music festival
Livingston accordionist George McLarty travelled to Angus for the event.
Forfar Instrumental Band at Kirrie Festival
A Wee Red Toon tune from Forfar Instrumental Band.
Music session at Kirrie Festival
Graham Topping, Ken Orrock, Sandy McKenzie, Gordon Ewan, Gordon Anderson and Emma Thompson in the Jeweller’s Workshop session.
Forfar band at Kirrie festival
A Kirrie Square study in musical concentration.
Kirrie Festival pub session
Traditional music talent at Three Bellies Brae.
Forfar instrumental band perform at Kirrie festival
Forfar Instrumental Band in The Square.
Fiddle music at Kirrie Festival
Young fiddle player Emma Cameron from Kintore.
Forfar band conductor Donald Innes
