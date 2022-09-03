20 great pictures as Kirrie Festival gets back on song

Scotland’s finest traditional musicians have made it back to Angus for the return of the Kirrie Festival.
Singers, musicians and verse speakers flocked to the Wee Red Town for the first festival in three years.
And the competitive classes included newcomers whose love for traditional music blossomed in the long days of lockdown.
The packed weekend is the 39th Kirrie event.
It got under way on Friday night with an opening concert featuring a host of top names.
And renowned bothy balladeer Joe Aitken compered the kirk hall celebration.
In 2020, Kirrie’s Joe sung his way into the history books by becoming Scotland’s Champion of Champions for a record seventh time.
Joe and another festival regular, Christine Kydd, are inductees of the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.
Saturday was the traditional mix of competitive classes in the Parish Church and kirk hall.
And pub sessions in town centre hostelries proved popular.
Upsurge in youngsters’ interest
Festival secretary Patrick Newman said: “Everyone is excited to be back for the first time in three years.
“We have a great guest list as always.
“One or two festivals haven’t been held this year, but Kirrie always get a good turnout, especially from the north east of Scotland.
“A lot of youngsters seem to be keen in getting involved.
“They are hearing traditional music and song is part of Scotland’s heritage and are keen to latch on, which is good news.
“And we have welcomed some people who took up an instrument or traditional singing during the pandemic.
“It’s nice to see them find music and their voice through lockdown,” he said.
Sunday finale
The three-day event continues on Sunday with a festival church service, pub sessions, Thistle Club concert and closing ceilidh.
And festival stalwart Jimmy Hutchison is lined up to share the story of his long association with the festival.
He was a leading light in Scotland’s folk revival north and south of the border and helped run St Andrews Folk Club.
Singer Jimmy founded the original Blairgowrie Festival, which moved to Kinross and eventually Kirrie in 1982.
Kirrie Festival 2022 results:
Mens’ Singing: Ted Polytello, Glenrothes
Womens’ Singing: Moira Stewart, Turriff
Bothy Ballad: Allan Taylor, Alford
Novice Singer: Sandra Bain, Braemar
Local Singer: Pat Newman, Cortachy
Fiddle Open: Anne Mitchell, Inverurie
Fiddle Junior: Emma Cameron, Kintore
Fiddle JF Dickie: Anne Mitchell, Inverurie
Instrumental Pairs: Katy and Katherine Liley Ewan, Carnoustie
Ceilidh Band: Angus and Emma, Cameron & Anne Mitchell
Mouthorgan: Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen
Concertina: Gordon T Hotchkiss, Glasgow
Diddling: Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen
Oral Whistling: Pat Newman, Cortachy
Storytelling: Ruth Kirkpatrick, Penicuik
Doric Verse Senior: Gary Stewart, Huntly
Best Pub Session: The Thrums Hotel
Best Non-Pub Session: The Jeweller’s Workshop
Best Friday Session: Kerymor Tavern
Chorus Cup: Jim Taylor, Garlogie
