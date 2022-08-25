See inside rubbish-filled Fife house on sale for less than £40k By Alasdair Clark August 25 2022, 12.25pm Updated: August 25 2022, 3.08pm 2 The house goes under the hammer next month. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife Lundin Links Hotel: Lorry strikes village pub as drivers ignore diversions 0 Why Burntisland teacher Danny Hubbard is a national Active School Hero 0 Pictures: NHS Fife holds disaster drill at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife drink-driver smashed love rival's window with Dragon Soop bottle Fife Council bin workers to join strikes as another eight days of action announced 1 Flats refusal for North Queensferry hotel empty for four years 0 Crooked Fife undertaker jailed for £130k fake funerals scam Fife PC's pursuit of cyclist, 15, was not in line with training, trial told 75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife 0 LISTEN: The events that led to the conviction and sentencing of Fife funeral fraudster More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0