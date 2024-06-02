Pictures as thousands come out for Dundee’s annual Westfest

Thousands of people descended on Dundee’s Magdalen Green to enjoy the 2024 Westfest.

The annual event took place on Sunday with revellers enjoying live music, food and drink.

The main stage was headlined by Dundee six-piece Coconut Groove and pianist and The Voice star Stan Urban.

Calum Campbell, Loadsaweeminsingin, Tayside Young Fiddlers and the Dundee Schools Rock Band also performed.

The stage was named after Sarah Buick, who tragically fell to her death while walking on Ben Nevis in 2021.

The Bharatiya Ashram Arts Project also performed Bollywood-inspired dance routines and Horne’s Pleasure Fairs offered their rides for thrill seekers.

There was plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments of the day.