Dundee Pictures as thousands come out for Dundee's annual Westfest Revellers descended on Magdalen Green to enjoy live music, food and drink on Big Sunday. Revellers enjoyed this year's Westfest on Sunday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald June 2 2024, 6:57pm Thousands of people descended on Dundee's Magdalen Green to enjoy the 2024 Westfest. The annual event took place on Sunday with revellers enjoying live music, food and drink. The main stage was headlined by Dundee six-piece Coconut Groove and pianist and The Voice star Stan Urban. Calum Campbell, Loadsaweeminsingin, Tayside Young Fiddlers and the Dundee Schools Rock Band also performed. The stage was named after Sarah Buick, who tragically fell to her death while walking on Ben Nevis in 2021. The Bharatiya Ashram Arts Project also performed Bollywood-inspired dance routines and Horne's Pleasure Fairs offered their rides for thrill seekers. There was plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments of the day. A big wheel was one of the funfair attractions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Lots of fun was had. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The crowds enjoying the pleasant weather. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Youngsters having fun on one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The sun shined on Magdalen Green. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Tayside Young Fiddlers entertain revellers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Jessica Hodgdon had fun on the inflatables. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Zariyah Duffy was this year's Queen of the Green. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Live music took place on the Sarah Buick Stage Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Young thrillseekers enjoying the rides. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Issac Herd enjoying the bouncy trampoline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Revellers enjoying the sunshine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The crowds grew throughout the day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The Dundee Schools Rock Band perform. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Lee and Keira Lawson enjoyed the police stall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Lots of musical talent on show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The festival also features a wide range of events. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Finlay Hannigan enjoyed his day out. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Bharatiya Ashram Arts Project dancers performing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Sean Findlay and Adam Smith perform. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Friends of the Botanic Gardens had a stall – l to r – Mark McGilchrist, Donald Hay and Colin Robertson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Sean Findlay and Adam Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The Dundee Schools Rock Band play another tune. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Bharatiya Ashram Arts Project demonstrate some Bollywood-inspired moves. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Loads to see and do. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Revellers enjoyed the performances. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The event brought smiles to many faces. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Budding Mbappes were able to take part in mini football sessions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Screamworthy fun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Bouncy cars at the funfair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Capturing memories. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
