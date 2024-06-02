Pictures as thousands come out for Dundee’s annual Westfest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as thousands come out for Dundee’s annual Westfest

Revellers descended on Magdalen Green to enjoy live music, food and drink on Big Sunday.

Revellers enjoying this year's Westfest
Revellers enjoyed this year's Westfest on Sunday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Thousands of people descended on Dundee’s Magdalen Green to enjoy the 2024 Westfest.

The annual event took place on Sunday with revellers enjoying live music, food and drink.

The main stage was headlined by Dundee six-piece Coconut Groove and pianist and The Voice star Stan Urban.

Calum Campbell, Loadsaweeminsingin, Tayside Young Fiddlers and the Dundee Schools Rock Band also performed.

The stage was named after Sarah Buick, who tragically fell to her death while walking on Ben Nevis in 2021.

The Bharatiya Ashram Arts Project also performed Bollywood-inspired dance routines and Horne’s Pleasure Fairs offered their rides for thrill seekers.

There was plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments of the day.

A big wheel was one of the funfair attractions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lots of fun was had. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The crowds enjoying the pleasant weather. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Youngsters having fun on one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The sun shined on Magdalen Green. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Young Fiddlers entertain revellers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jessica Hodgdon had fun on the inflatables. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Zariyah Duffy was this year’s Queen of the Green. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Live music took place on the Sarah Buick Stage Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Young thrillseekers enjoying the rides. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Issac Herd enjoying the bouncy trampoline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Revellers enjoying the sunshine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The crowds grew throughout the day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Dundee Schools Rock Band perform. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lee and Keira Lawson enjoyed the police stall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lots of musical talent on show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The festival also features a wide range of events. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Finlay Hannigan enjoyed his day out. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bharatiya Ashram Arts Project dancers performing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Sean Findlay and Adam Smith perform. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Friends of the Botanic Gardens had a stall – l to r – Mark McGilchrist, Donald Hay and Colin Robertson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Sean Findlay and Adam Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Dundee Schools Rock Band play another tune. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bharatiya Ashram Arts Project demonstrate some Bollywood-inspired moves. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Loads to see and do. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Revellers enjoyed the performances. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The event brought smiles to many faces. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Budding Mbappes were able to take part in mini football sessions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Screamworthy fun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bouncy cars at the funfair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Capturing memories. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

 

