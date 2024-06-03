Fife TikToker Caz Milligan on facing ex-Dundee star Nacho Novo and following in dad’s fight footsteps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife TikToker Caz Milligan on facing ex-Dundee star Nacho Novo and following in dad’s fight footsteps

The influencer will face the Spaniard at Glasgow's Ovo Hydro in August.

By Ben MacDonald
Caz Milligan will fight Nacho Novo
Fifer Caz Milligan will fight Nacho Novo in August. Image: Caz Milligan/Instagram

Fife influencer Caz Milligan has lifted the lid on his reasons for facing former Dundee striker Nacho Novo in a controversial celebrity boxing bout.

The Methil TikToker will take on the ex-Dark Blues and Rangers forward at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro on Saturday August 10 in an event that has shocked fans of the Ibrox idol.

It is Caz’s second trip to the ring, having faced Alan ‘The Property Boss’ Shields at a charity event in March.

The 28-year-old says the career of his dad Tommy – a standout amateur boxer from Buckhaven who also fought four times as a professional – has inspired him to pursue fight fame.

He said: “It has always been in the back of my mind.

“My dad is a retired, undefeated, professional boxer, he captained Scotland and travelled the world as a boxer.

“We grew up within the sport and trained a month here and there. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed.

Caz grew up around boxing. Image: Caz Milligan/Instagram

“You see the other influencer boxers like Jake Paul smashing it, KSI with his Misfits stuff.

“I’m not wanting to wait on an opportunity coming, I’ll go away and create an opportunity for myself.

“Some take it seriously but to me, it’s entertainment and it’s creating amazing opportunities for everybody else involved.”

Fans predicted Fife TikToker would face Dundee United star

Caz kept his viewers guessing the identity of his football star opponent in a number of teaser videos.

The name of Dundee United striker Tony Watt featured in the comments section, with fans predicting a TikTok vs Tangerines showdown.

Rangers fan Caz said: “I had a list of potential people, but even that list of people would have been a slight step up and I wasn’t confident in them.

“I was in bed one night and Nacho Novo popped into my head. He was my favourite footballer growing up, he was my highest goal scorer on Fifa.

Caz Milligan.
Caz Milligan. Image: Caz Milligan/Facebook

“I decided to message him on Instagram, an hour later I got a reply.

“We verbally agreed that we can make this happen, so I called some agents and made the agreement.

“It took around 17 days to get contracts finalised and signed, we met up and filmed the announcement video and here we are.”

Nacho Novo’s health

The event comes six years after Novo suffered a stroke, which happened just months after a near-fatal heart attack at a legends football match in Germany.

Caz said: “He’ll be totally fine. I’ve not been following football since I was 15/16 so didn’t know anything about his heart problems.

“It wasn’t until further down the line that he brought it up.

“I thought that this [issue] would bring people to say things.

“I didn’t want to let anyone affect this moment, I’ve worked hard and it’s a dream come true for 10-year-old Caz.

“It’s not going to affect his health in any way. We’re not going to invest so much money putting this on if it’s not going to happen or if he couldn’t manage.

Nacho Novo in action for Dundee. Image: SNS Group

“We’ve got it covered, people are saying like it happened a week ago, it happened six years ago.

“He still plays football, he trains consistently, he’s still fit and goes to the gym.

“He’s ready to go.”

What next for Caz Milligan?

Caz, who also runs a production company and clothing line, has big plans for the future.

The former dating show hopeful said: “After the boxing match I will continue towards world domination.

“When I started the online journey I told everybody that I would do this or that by this time.

“Nobody believes it but then I’ll go away and do it.

“This is not the finale, I’ve got over 50 years for a mission to inspire the entire world.

“I want to inspire as many people as possible and this is just another stepping stone.

The 28-year-old has big plans for the future. Image: Caz Milligan/Instagram

“I want to get to the point where I have a big enough audience where I can use my voice in a positive light.

“Do I need to wind some people up in the process? Yes – but it’s all part of the plan

Tickets for Nacho Novo vs Caz Milligan can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

