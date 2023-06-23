9 fab food spots along the Fife Coastal Path

Whether you’re walking a small section or spending your holiday hiking end to end, there are plenty of food spots along the Fife Coastal Path to fuel you.

Going from Kincardine in the south to Newburgh in the north – all along the Fife coast – the 115-mile path is popular among tourists and locals alike.

If the start of summer is anything to go by, we’ll have some great weather for walking over the next months too.

If you need a bit of motivation to get out though, there are plenty of stops with tasty treats, food and drinks along the way.

So, pick your favourites, plot them into your map and lace up your boots.

Shipwreck Seafood, Newport-on-Tay

Imagine walking for a full day from Newburgh, then reaching the Newport High Street and smelling the barbecue outside The Newport.

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott and his team opened the pop-up venue two years ago, and it’s had huge success.

This summer you can grab lobster, crab claws, monkfish and more every Friday from 5pm to 8pm or Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.

Address: 1 High Street, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8AB

Salt and Pine, Tentsmuir Forest

You don’t want to miss the milkshakes, crepes and pizzas at Salt and Pine, but be prepared to queue.

The incredibly popular shack has lots to offer, both on the sweet and savoury front. If you’re hungry there are bagels and crepes, but if you’re looking for dessert there’s ice cream, milkshakes and sweet crepes.

Salt and Pine is open seven days a week, all summer, from 10am to 5pm.

Address: Kinshaldy beach car park, KY16 0DR

The Cheesy Toast Shack, St Andrews and Kingsbarns

It’s fair to say that mac and cheese toasties from this St Andrews joint has reached legendary status.

Beloved by locals, students and tourists alike – and, unfortunately, also the seagulls – The Cheesy Toast Shack is a must-visit for any coastal path hiker.

If the thought of a giant, cheesy toasty isn’t convincing you, they’ve also got fries, ice cream and milkshakes on offer.

Address: Woodburn Place, St Andrews KY16 8LA and Kingsbarns beach car park, St Andrews KY16 8QD

Ox & Anchor, Anstruther

The burger experts quickly became well known for their tasty grub after setting up their street food trailer in 2022.

In April, they closed the hatch for the last time, sold the trailer, and have just opened their own joint in Anstruther.

All summer you can enjoy burgers, dirty fries and beers from Wednesday to Sunday.

Address: 28 Shore Street, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

Ardross Farm, Elie

If you’re camping out by the path or walking home for a barbecue after a day of walking, Ardross Farm is the perfect stop to pick up local produce for dinner.

The family-run farm grows and sells its own beef, lamb, mutton and vegetables, as well as produce from other local growers.

There are also smaller treats on offer in the shop, and it’s open every day from 9am to 5.30pm with a late opening until 8pm on Thursdays.

Address: Ardross Farm, Elie KY9 1EU

The Crusoe, Lower Largo

After a long day’s hike, this historic hotel is the perfect spot for a hearty dinner.

Showcasing the best of Scottish produce, The Crusoe has a menu full of freshly caught local fish and vegetables grown in the East Neuk.

Open from 10am to 11.30am and 12pm to 9pm, it’s a great spot for brunch, lunch, dinner or a pint.

Address: 2 Main Street, Lower Largo KY8 6BT

The Harbourmaster’s Cafe, Dysart

The harbour in Dysart is the perfect spot for a wee rest and a drink, or even a slice of cake.

There are seats inside, but it’s a popular spot so you might have to go around to the takeaway window.

The Harbourmaster’s Cafe is dog friendly and fully accessible, and open Thursday to Tuesday from 10am to 4pm.

Address: The Harbourmaster’s House, Hot Pot Wynd, Dysart KY1 2TQ

Novelli’s, Burntisland

With ice cream made fresh daily and 18 different flavours to choose from, this is a perfect stop on sunny days.

It doesn’t stop there, there are also waffles, milkshakes, crepes, cakes and coffee on offer. Don’t fear if it’s a cold day, because there are hot chocolates too.

Over summer, the popular dessert parlour is open 10am to 9pm every day.

Address: 192 High Street, Burntisland KY3 9AH

Sundial Cafe, Limekilns

This lovely cafe is a great spot for a cup of coffee and a bite to eat. Stocked with Glen Lyon Coffee, Wild Hearth Bakery and Jannetta’s ice cream, popular local companies take centre stage.

Sundial Cafe also stocks local ingredients, art and eco-friendly gifts if you fancy a souvenir from your walk along the coastal path.

The cafe is open from 9am to 4pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 11 Academy Square, Limekilns KY11 3HN