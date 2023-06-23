9 fab food spots along the Fife Coastal Path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
9 fab food spots along the Fife Coastal Path

Fear not, weary hikers, for Fife has an abundance of coastal cafes and excellent eateries.

A table with four different dishes at The Crusoe off the Fife Coastal Path.
A lovely spread at The Crusoe in Lower Largo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

Whether you’re walking a small section or spending your holiday hiking end to end, there are plenty of food spots along the Fife Coastal Path to fuel you.

Going from Kincardine in the south to Newburgh in the north – all along the Fife coast – the 115-mile path is popular among tourists and locals alike.

If the start of summer is anything to go by, we’ll have some great weather for walking over the next months too.

If you need a bit of motivation to get out though, there are plenty of stops with tasty treats, food and drinks along the way.

So, pick your favourites, plot them into your map and lace up your boots.

Shipwreck Seafood, Newport-on-Tay

Imagine walking for a full day from Newburgh, then reaching the Newport High Street and smelling the barbecue outside The Newport.

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott and his team opened the pop-up venue two years ago, and it’s had huge success.

This summer you can grab lobster, crab claws, monkfish and more every Friday from 5pm to 8pm or Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.

Address: 1 High Street, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8AB

A takeaway box with two sandwiches in front of a view of the River Tay.
A seafood sandwich with a view. Image: Shipwreck Seafood.

Salt and Pine, Tentsmuir Forest

You don’t want to miss the milkshakes, crepes and pizzas at Salt and Pine, but be prepared to queue.

The incredibly popular shack has lots to offer, both on the sweet and savoury front. If you’re hungry there are bagels and crepes, but if you’re looking for dessert there’s ice cream, milkshakes and sweet crepes.

Salt and Pine is open seven days a week, all summer, from 10am to 5pm.

Address: Kinshaldy beach car park, KY16 0DR

A loaded bagel from Salt and Pine along the Fife Coastal Path.
Tentsmuir Forest is the perfect place to stop for a bagel. Image: Salt and Pine.

The Cheesy Toast Shack, St Andrews and Kingsbarns

It’s fair to say that mac and cheese toasties from this St Andrews joint has reached legendary status.

Beloved by locals, students and tourists alike – and, unfortunately, also the seagulls – The Cheesy Toast Shack is a must-visit for any coastal path hiker.

If the thought of a giant, cheesy toasty isn’t convincing you, they’ve also got fries, ice cream and milkshakes on offer.

Address: Woodburn Place, St Andrews KY16 8LA and Kingsbarns beach car park, St Andrews KY16 8QD

A loaded mac and cheese sandwich from The Cheesy Toast Shack.
The legendary mac and cheese sandwich. Image: The Cheesy Toast Shack

Ox & Anchor, Anstruther

The burger experts quickly became well known for their tasty grub after setting up their street food trailer in 2022.

In April, they closed the hatch for the last time, sold the trailer, and have just opened their own joint in Anstruther.

All summer you can enjoy burgers, dirty fries and beers from Wednesday to Sunday.

Address: 28 Shore Street, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

A loaded cheeseburger from Ox & Anchor in Anstruther, along the Fife Coastal Path.
The popular burgers are back on the menu in the new Anstruther joint. Image: Ox & Anchor.

Ardross Farm, Elie

If you’re camping out by the path or walking home for a barbecue after a day of walking, Ardross Farm is the perfect stop to pick up local produce for dinner.

The family-run farm grows and sells its own beef, lamb, mutton and vegetables, as well as produce from other local growers.

There are also smaller treats on offer in the shop, and it’s open every day from 9am to 5.30pm with a late opening until 8pm on Thursdays.

Address: Ardross Farm, Elie KY9 1EU

A tray full of strawberry tarts from Ardross Farm.
Strawberry tarts are the perfect treat for hikers. Image: Ardross Farm.

The Crusoe, Lower Largo

After a long day’s hike, this historic hotel is the perfect spot for a hearty dinner.

Showcasing the best of Scottish produce, The Crusoe has a menu full of freshly caught local fish and vegetables grown in the East Neuk.

Open from 10am to 11.30am and 12pm to 9pm, it’s a great spot for brunch, lunch, dinner or a pint.

Address: 2 Main Street, Lower Largo KY8 6BT

A pot of mussels with a side of garlic bread in The Crusoe.
Shetland mussels in a tomato and chorizo sauce. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Harbourmaster’s Cafe, Dysart

The harbour in Dysart is the perfect spot for a wee rest and a drink, or even a slice of cake.

There are seats inside, but it’s a popular spot so you might have to go around to the takeaway window.

The Harbourmaster’s Cafe is dog friendly and fully accessible, and open Thursday to Tuesday from 10am to 4pm.

Address: The Harbourmaster’s House, Hot Pot Wynd, Dysart KY1 2TQ

A plate full of French toast with bacon and maple syrup.
A tempting plate of French toast with bacon and maple syrup. Image: The Harbourmaster’s Cafe

Novelli’s, Burntisland

With ice cream made fresh daily and 18 different flavours to choose from, this is a perfect stop on sunny days.

It doesn’t stop there, there are also waffles, milkshakes, crepes, cakes and coffee on offer. Don’t fear if it’s a cold day, because there are hot chocolates too.

Over summer, the popular dessert parlour is open 10am to 9pm every day.

Address: 192 High Street, Burntisland KY3 9AH

Two milkshakes topped with caramel and strawberries from Novelli's along the Fife Coastal Path
Milkshakes from Novelli’s simply look irresistible. Image: Novelli’s

Sundial Cafe, Limekilns

This lovely cafe is a great spot for a cup of coffee and a bite to eat. Stocked with Glen Lyon Coffee, Wild Hearth Bakery and Jannetta’s ice cream, popular local companies take centre stage.

Sundial Cafe also stocks local ingredients, art and eco-friendly gifts if you fancy a souvenir from your walk along the coastal path.

The cafe is open from 9am to 4pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 11 Academy Square, Limekilns KY11 3HN

Limekilns is the perfect stop for an ice cream. Image: Sundial Cafe

