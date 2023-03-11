Restaurant Review: The Crusoe in Lower Largo showcases Scotland at its best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant Review: The Crusoe in Lower Largo showcases Scotland at its best

By Alasdair Clark
March 11 2023, 6.00am
The Crusoe Lower Largo
The mammoth-sized fish and chips at The Crusoe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Scotland is blessed with some of the best food in the world – and The Crusoe in Lower Largo are experts at showing it off.

Tasting the best our country has to offer is always the best part of my job, and I love when restaurants allow local produce to take centre stage.

Not only is it better for the environment, I think you can really see the skill of the kitchen when they are tasked with creating menus that are grounded in Scotland.

Nowhere are these skills better displayed than at The Crusoe in the Kingdom of Fife – the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk.

The hotel, seen here in 1969, dates back to 1824. Image: DC Thomson

Nestled right in the heart of one of the region’s most picturesque fishing villages, The Crusoe is one of the Kingdom’s iconic hotels and is steeped in history.

The building itself dates back to 1824 when it operated as a granary and an inn – where its location saw it serve fishermen and visiting seafarers.

Despite a devastating fire in 1911 and years of renovations since then, the hotel still boasts original features and reflects its nautical history.

The Crusoe Hotel and Restaurant

Located right at the harbour, The Crusoe is spoiled with fantastic scenery and has ample parking right by the entrance.

The best view over Largo Bay can be had from the cosy bar area, which looked perfect for pre-dinner drinks.

The hotel sits on Largo Bay and enjoys stunning views. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fife restaurateurs Graham and Rachel Bucknall – who also own The Ship Inn in Elie – took the business over in 2021.

The restaurant reopened in February last year following a £200,000 makeover and it has been on my wish list of places to visit for some time.

I was very excited to visit and decided to treat my gran to a midweek evening out.

Entering the foyer on the ground floor, a compass directs you to the newly renovated 70-seater restaurant area upstairs.

The dining area is newly renovated. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Arriving in the dining area, I was pleasantly surprised by how busy it was and suddenly quite glad I’d booked ahead.

After a few minutes, one of the friendly staff welcomed my gran and I, and showed us to a table by the bar area, offering us still or sparkling water.

We then dived straight into the menu, which is refined but offers plenty of choice, and I was really impressed with our server’s passion for it.

The food

Regular readers will know I find choosing a starter a real problem – and often wish I could order two or three.

This conundrum was no different at The Crusoe, where I was tempted with offerings of a fishcake with creamed leeks, poached egg and pickled shallots (£8) as well as venison meatballs with mushrooms and smoked brie (£8.50).

Shetland mussels in a tomato and chorizo sauce. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Our server had enthusiastically recommended the Shetland mussel with a tomato and chorizo sauce (£9.95), so I put my faith in the experts and plumped for this.

Meanwhile, my gran was tempted by Cullen skink (£8). She had never tried it before and now seemed like the perfect opportunity.

The Cullen Skink. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The restaurant was bustling by the time we ordered, so much so that I worried we were in the middle of an event.

All was explained when we realised the restaurant runs a locals’ night on Wednesdays where it offers a slightly reduced menu for £7.50.

The venue’s obvious popularity among local residents was a positive sign of what was to come, so I quickly grew impatient for our food to arrive.

The soup was creamy and moreish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Our plates arrived quite quickly after we ordered, and straight away the smokey smell of my gran’s Cullen Skink swirled around my heart.

Made with St Monan’s haddock, the dish looked exactly as creamy and moreish as you’d expect.

Meanwhile, my mussels also delighted the senses with the pungent aroma of the tomato and chorizo sauce.

I wasn’t disappointed when it came to taste either. The mussels were meaty and the dish was absolutely packed with flavour.

The sauce was delicious and I was left mopping up the remnants with my side of garlic bread.

Graham and Rachel Bucknall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

While eating I was struck by how friendly the staff were. They seemed to know many of the guests and they popped by our table often to check everything was OK.

This created a really lovely atmosphere and really stood out.

Our mains arrived quickly after we finished our starter. My gran had opted for the fish and chips (£16.50) which was served with homemade tartare sauce and mushy peas.

The haddock was beautifully fresh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

When the dishes arrived I was immediately jealous of her fish. The piece of haddock was huge and the beer batter it was encased in golden and crispy.

It shouldn’t have been surprising given how close we were to the water’s edge, but as my gran cut into the fish it was glowing white and beautifully fresh.

The hot smoked salmon linguine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I settled for the hot smoked salmon linguine with red pepper pesto (£18.95).

Served with parmesan, the dish was well put together and the salmon and pasta cooked very well.

I probably wouldn’t order this dish again though as it didn’t quite pack the punch it could have done in terms of flavour.

While the portion size wasn’t mean, alongside the fish and chips it looked quite paltry and it could have really done with a vegetable side dish or garlic bread.

The verdict

Any restaurant that is such a hit with locals that it can fill its tables on a weeknight is worth trying out.

And it’s easy to see why it’s so popular. The Crusoe perfectly combines a brilliant location with great food and outstanding service.

The restaurant has a cosy, relaxed atmosphere. The service was a real stand out, and the staff are brilliant ambassadors for the food.

The restaurant is a hit with locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

While my main wasn’t everything I’d hoped for, this was more due to personal preference than the food.

The menu is fairly priced for the area, and the mixture of offers and a loyalty scheme make it more than reasonable.

Overall, I’d encourage anyone to visit The Crusoe.

Information

Address: 2 Main Street, Lower Largo, Leven KY8 6BT

T: 01333 406775

W: www.thecrusoe.com

Price: £64 for two starter, two mains and two soft drinks.

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4.5/5

