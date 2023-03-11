Black Watch veteran in ambitious plan for £100k Dundee Waterfront memorial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Black Watch veteran is on a mission to have a monument erected at a Dundee Waterfront path named in honour of the revered unit.

Charlie Reid, who served as a sergeant major, feels there should be a more prominent city tribute to the sacrifices of those who served in the regiment.

The Powrie Brae soldier just off the A90 north of Dundee commemorates the sacrifice of 440 soldiers of the Fourth and Fifth Battalion Black Watch who were killed in the Second World War.

But Mr Reid, who served for 22 years in the infantry unit, wants a central memorial at Black Watch Parade.

The new pedestrian route from City Quay to the regenerated waterfront area was renamed after the unit and Mr Reid believes it would be the perfect location.

‘Dundee is a very proud Black Watch city’

He said: “The regiment was formed in 1739 in a field on the banks of the (River) Tay in Aberfeldy so I think it would be fitting at Dundee Waterfront.

“Dundee is a very proud Black Watch place, as are the surrounding areas. So many people were recruited from here and I think there needs to be a stronger acknowledgement of that.

“You could take a phone book, open any page, and stick a pin in it and there will be someone in Dundee in there that has a connection with the Black Watch.

“It could be a granddad, dad, uncle or other relative or friend.

“I would really love the people of Dundee to get behind this.”

History of Black Watch

The Black Watch is known for its many years of valorous military service.

It was born in the aftermath of the First Jacobite Rebellion of 1715 and went on to fight in nearly all the British Army’s campaigns in the following centuries.

The unit was controversially amalgamated into The Royal Regiment of Scotland in 2006 but retained its name.

Tayside and Fife have particularly strong links to the regiment including a Black Watch Museum in Perth.

Its historic home and traditional recruiting ground is at Leuchars, where the Inverness-based unit will move to at some point within the next six years.

Mr Reid is now appealing for help to get a fundraiser off the ground with the aim of pulling together around £100k.

The 74-year-old added: “We have the memorial at Powrie Brae which looks over the city but I don’t think it would be right to move that. Lots of families have scattered ashes of relatives there so it’s a special place now.

“I worked hard campaigning to get the path renamed Black Watch Parade and I think adding a memorial would make a lot of sense.

“I had a fantastic time in the Black Watch. Once you are Black Watch, you are part of it forever. If they’d take me back I’d be there tomorrow.

“All that remains is for me to wish the Third Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, good hunting in their future deployments.”