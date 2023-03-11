Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon

By Keith Broomfield
March 11 2023, 6.30am Updated: March 11 2023, 10.00am
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield

An audible ‘thwack’ on the harbour wall beside me – and then a shadow in the air as a herring gull swooped down to examine the crab claw it had just dropped.

The clever ploy had borne fruit – the hard outer shell had cracked and the gull was now able to feast upon its meaty contents.

I was at Johnshaven harbour, which lies between Montrose and Stonehaven, and the dropped crab claw provided a fascinating insight into the intelligence of gulls.

Learning from experience

I have witnessed crows doing the same thing with mussels, which begs the question – do gulls and crows individually work out how to do this, or is it learnt through watching the behaviour of their older, more experienced compatriots?

I imagine it is mainly the latter and it is a skill passed down through the generations.

I left the gull to devour the crab in peace and wandered further up the coast towards the fishing village of Gourdon.

Wigeon at Gourdon . Image: Keith Broomfield

The tide was ebbing relentlessly inwards and eider and wigeon ducks bobbed in shallow channels amongst the rocks.

A sweep with my binoculars brought into focus a group of resting oystercatchers, several redshanks and a lone curlew.

A pair of plumper birds caught my eye – grey plovers.

They are unassuming and shy waders, which are slightly larger than their golden plover cousins.

Purple sandpiper. Image: Keith Broomfield

When they take to the air, there is a distinctive black mark on the ‘armpit’ under the wing.

A short distance away, a purple sandpiper mingled with a pair of redshanks by the water edge.

Purple sandpipers are scarce winter visitors, although I always encounter them when I visit this stretch of coast between Johnshaven and Gourdon.

Attractive little waders

They are attractive little waders, which breed in Norway, although some of the wintering population on our northern and western coasts come from as far afield as Canada.

I considered creeping closer to get a better view of the purple sandpiper but decided against it.

Redshank. Image: Keith Broomfield

Redshanks are notoriously flighty birds, and I knew they would take to the air with alarm calls ringing on my approach, which in turn would spook the sandpiper.

On my approach to Gourdon, I stopped for a while to watch a rock pipit as it busily fed close to the outer harbour wall.

The rock pipit is a remarkable creature – a small songbird that specialises in foraging along the shoreline.

This pipit flitted down in-between rocks on the upper shore, searching for tiny invertebrates under scraps of decaying seaweed, before alighting back onto its lookout perch once more atop a rock.

Rock pipit at Gourdon. Image: Keith Broomfield

The grey-brown plumage blends in perfectly with rocks and shingle, and the shore provides a rich feeding place, even in the depths of winter.

A large group of herring gulls congregated on a rocky islet that the tide had yet to cover.

In most instances, this flock would barely merit a second glance, but with the resourceful gull at Johnshaven still uppermost in my mind, I gave an inward nod of respect towards these intriguing birds that brim with intelligence and guile.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire
'I was thrown in at the deep end': Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan is bringing…
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.
Fife families will be green hydrogen pioneers – but will the experimental fuel ever…
Hydrogen heating trial participant Kelli Dow.
World-first hydrogen project gets green light as Fife volunteers finally sign up
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car 'range anxiety'
13
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
SPARE Suttieside campaigners at the site near Forfar. Image: supplied/SPARE Suttieside
Will Angus solar takeover result in more empty supermarket shelves?
4
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Celebrated Angus Glens estate punished for 'wildlife crime against birds'
A worker very close to a digger bucket at a building site in Fife.
Health and safety investigators probe shocking digger footage at Fife building site
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
Atlantic Puffin with beak full of sand eels. Image: Shutterstock.
How tiny sand eels hold the key to giant offshore wind farm off Fife…

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thomson in Tutti Frutti.
From a small room to vast studios - 100 years of the BBC in…
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy milk' bars in shipping container
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented