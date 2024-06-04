Free weekend parking in Dundee city centre to soften blow of LEZ

Drivers may soon be able to park for free in Dundee city centre as councillors launch a bid to soften the blow of the low emission zone (LEZ).

The proposal put forward by councillors could mean free weekend parking at two city centre multi-storey car parks in July.

The promotion will apply to the Olympia and Greenmarket car parks, which both sit just outside the new restricted area.

Dundee’s LEZ came into force on Thursday

Parking promotion will ‘support businesses’ during LEZ introduction

The scheme aims to reduce air pollution in the city centre by banning vehicles that fail to meet certain rules.

Drivers of non-compliant vehicles will face a £60 fine.

Councillors will be asked to back the free parking promotion at a meeting of the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee next week.

Committee papers show the month-long initiative, which only applies on Saturdays and Sundays, will see the council lose up to £10,000 in estimated income.

“The campaign is intended to grow long-term usage and the cost will therefore be offset by growth in future income at the Olympia and Greenmarket car parks,” the report added.

Committee convener Steven Rome said: “We are proposing this promotion in July to raise awareness of these car parks outside the LEZ and encourage more motorists to use them in the longer term.

“In addition, the promotion will help to support businesses during the initial period of the LEZ’s introduction.

“The majority of people coming to the city centre travel by public transport or vehicles that are compliant with the LEZ restrictions, however the car parks situated on the edge of the zone provide very close access for those driving uncompliant cars.”

The proposals will be discussed next Monday (June 10).