Free weekend parking in Dundee city centre to soften blow of LEZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Free weekend parking in Dundee city centre to soften blow of LEZ

Locals may be able to park for free in July if a new proposal is agreed.

By Andrew Robson
The Olympia multi-storey in Dundee
The Olympia multi-storey. Image: DC Thomson

Drivers may soon be able to park for free in Dundee city centre as councillors launch a bid to soften the blow of the low emission zone (LEZ).

The proposal put forward by councillors could mean free weekend parking at two city centre multi-storey car parks in July.

The promotion will apply to the Olympia and Greenmarket car parks, which both sit just outside the new restricted area.

Dundee’s LEZ came into force on Thursday

Parking promotion will ‘support businesses’ during LEZ introduction

The scheme aims to reduce air pollution in the city centre by banning vehicles that fail to meet certain rules.

Drivers of non-compliant vehicles will face a £60 fine.

Councillors will be asked to back the free parking promotion at a meeting of the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee next week.

Greenmarket car park.

Committee papers show the month-long initiative, which only applies on Saturdays and Sundays, will see the council lose up to £10,000 in estimated income.

“The campaign is intended to grow long-term usage and the cost will therefore be offset by growth in future income at the Olympia and Greenmarket car  parks,” the report added.

Dundee's LEZ came in to effect on May 30.
Dundee’s LEZ came into force on May 30. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Committee convener Steven Rome said: “We are proposing this promotion in July to raise awareness of these car parks outside the LEZ and encourage more motorists to use them in the longer term.

“In addition, the promotion will help to support businesses during the initial period of the LEZ’s introduction.

“The majority of people coming to the city centre travel by public transport or vehicles that are compliant with the LEZ restrictions, however the car parks situated on the edge of the zone provide very close access for those driving uncompliant cars.”

The proposals will be discussed next Monday (June 10).

More from Dundee

Missing ferret Pab from Dundee hilltown
Owner fears missing Dundee ferret 'won't survive by himself'
The recycling area at Kingsway West Retail Park.
Commercial traders fined after dumping waste at Dundee recycling bank
Burnt out BMW in Lochee
Dundee man jailed after blowing up BMW in Lochee, destroying 3 cars
Courier News - Dundee - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0036741 - Broughty Ferry splash park to talk to and photograph families there talking about the splash park still being closed. Council were supposed to reopen it last year but it's still not open and has no date to reopen. Needing pics of 3 families including feature image. Picture Shows; general view of the Broughty Ferry Splash Park, Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 05th July 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park: How long will it be shut and what…
2
The house on Beauly Avenue in Dundee has been destroyed.
Pictures reveal aftermath of Dundee house fire as residents recall 'scary' moment blaze took…
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Dundee
Crews work through night to tackle Dundee house fire
Ninewells Hospital
Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose…
The Hillcrest flats at City Quay are under construction. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Scaffolding to stay at Dundee's City Quay for months as work on new flats…
7
Frank McManus. Image: McManus family.
Frank McManus obituary: Hilltown-raised dad-of-four who became postgraduate dean of Dundee dental school
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home

Conversation