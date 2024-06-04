Handsome 6 bedroom Newport villa with stunning Tay views on sale for £480k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Handsome 6 bedroom Newport villa with stunning Tay views on sale for £480k

The three-storey house has been beautifully updated, with stylish decor and two wood burning stoves.

By Jack McKeown
This house in Newport-on-Tay has plenty of space and great views. Image: Lindsays.
This house in Newport-on-Tay has plenty of space and great views. Image: Lindsays.

A beautifully upgraded traditional home in Newport with views over the Tay is on the market for £480,000.

Number 16 Norwood is a semi-detached stone-built villa dating from 1894. The current owners have renovated and upgraded it, and the house is in move-in condition.

Norwood is a quiet street near the top of the hillside Newport is built on. The centre of Newport is within easy walking distance and Dundee is just a short drive away.

16 Norwood is a spacious semi-detached villa. Image: Lindsays.
The living room has a bay window and a wood burning stove. Image: Lindsays.

On the ground floor is a spacious lounge with a wood burning stove and a large bay window to enjoy the river views from. A sitting room has another wood burning stove.

Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen has a stainless steel island, modern appliances and a glazed door to the back garden. There’s also a utility room and shower room on the the ground level.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is more than 21 feet long and has a bay window with terrific views. A smaller adjacent bedroom could be used as a dressing room or potentially turned into an en suite.

The sitting room also has a wood burner. Image: Lindsays.
The kitchen has a stainless steel island. Image: Lindsays.
The house has superb Tay views. Image: Lindsays.

There are two more double bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom on this level. On the attic floor are another two double bedrooms and a storeroom.

To the rear of the house is an enclosed rear garden that’s laid in fake grass and has a patio and decking. There’s parking to the front and the rear, with a garage and electric car charge point at the back of the house.

 

16 Norwood, Newport is on sale with Lindsays for offers over £480,000.

 

Conversation