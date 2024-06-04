Handsome 6 bedroom Newport villa with stunning Tay views on sale for £480k

A beautifully upgraded traditional home in Newport with views over the Tay is on the market for £480,000.

Number 16 Norwood is a semi-detached stone-built villa dating from 1894. The current owners have renovated and upgraded it, and the house is in move-in condition.

Norwood is a quiet street near the top of the hillside Newport is built on. The centre of Newport is within easy walking distance and Dundee is just a short drive away.

On the ground floor is a spacious lounge with a wood burning stove and a large bay window to enjoy the river views from. A sitting room has another wood burning stove.

Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen has a stainless steel island, modern appliances and a glazed door to the back garden. There’s also a utility room and shower room on the the ground level.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is more than 21 feet long and has a bay window with terrific views. A smaller adjacent bedroom could be used as a dressing room or potentially turned into an en suite.

There are two more double bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom on this level. On the attic floor are another two double bedrooms and a storeroom.

To the rear of the house is an enclosed rear garden that’s laid in fake grass and has a patio and decking. There’s parking to the front and the rear, with a garage and electric car charge point at the back of the house.

16 Norwood, Newport is on sale with Lindsays for offers over £480,000.