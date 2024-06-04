Tuesday court round-up — Taxi rank attack and sheriff not friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Taxi rank attack and sheriff not friendly

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man was left severely injured after being attacked at a taxi rank in Dundee.

Connor Coutts was the victim of an assault on March 11 this year at the Argyllgait rank.

Callum Heenan, 23, has now admitted responsibility for causing Mr Coutts to suffer severe injury by repeatedly punching him on the head and using his knee to strike his head.

In the same incident, 20-year-old Rhys Heenan repeatedly punched another man, Gavin Byars, on the head.

The Heenans, both of Finlaggan Crescent, pled guilty by letter to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentence until later this month for them to appear in person.

Side-hustle busted

A businessman from Perth with a side hustle in drug-dealing was snared after Border Force intercepted cannabis packages worth tens of thousands of pounds destined for Dundee. Suhail Akhtar, 44, director of a now-defunct retail firm, has admitted running a £42,500 drugs operation from his home in Perth.

Suhail Akhtar
Suhail Akhtar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Friendly plea rejected

An Angus amputee caught growing cannabis at home for pain relief will miss a hotly-anticipated glamour Rangers friendly after being placed on a curfew.

Adam Walker returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting producing the Class B drug at his home in the town’s Chapel Street on January 30 last year.

The 37-year-old’s home was raided by police, who found evidence of five plants and associated electric equipment.

His solicitor Sarah Russo said: “He is an amputee and suffers from chronic pain.

“The cultivation of these plants related to pain management.

“His medication issues are now resolved, his pain is more or less under control.

“He does accept this is a matter of criminality.

“It was not for financial gain, it was for personal use.”

Ms Russo explained her client has not used heroin for three years.

Man Utd versus Chelsea
Walker will miss out on seeing Manchester United stars like Marcus Rashford (left) in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan imposed a nine-week restriction of liberty order, keeping Walker indoors from 7pm to 7am as an alternative to custody.
She said: “I’m glad to hear you’ve got your medication regulated.

“It is, however, a matter of criminality – it requires to be marked.”

Ms Russo asked for a reprieve on July 20 – when Rangers play Manchester United at Murrayfield – for Walker to take his son to the football match in Edinburgh for his birthday.

This request was rejected by the sheriff.

Lucky miss

A travelling salesman has been told he was lucky to avoid ploughing his Tesla into a family-of-four during a dodgy overtaking manoeuvre on a busy Kinross-shire road. Colin Henderson, 62, said he made a “misjudgement” when he tried to pass a HGV on the A977 in December 2022, into the path of the oncoming car.

Colin Henderson
Colin Henderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving without due care or attention.

Suspicious student

A student was found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit after police became suspicious of a headlight mishap.

Sibelius Erskine-Smith‘s actions behind the wheel on West Sands Road in St Andrews saw him hauled into a police office.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police were on patrol shortly before 1am on May 4 this year and became aware of a car’s full beam being turned on and off.

Erskine-Smith, 25, of Abbey Wall Road in Pittenweem, was stopped and was smelling of alcohol. He failed a roadside test and later provided an excess alcohol reading (74mics/ 22).

After being cautioned and charged, he replied: “I just want to get out as soon as possible.”

After pleading guilty to drink-driving, his solicitor Dewar Spence said the first offender studies abroad but had been seconded to a placement in Scotland at the time.

He was fined £330 and disqualified for 12 months.

Blow-out

A Dundee man has been jailed after blowing up someone else’s BMW in Lochee, destroying two other vehicles in the process. Hapless, soot-covered crook David Hills told a witness, “I didn’t mean it” after the dramatic incident near High Street in February 2022.

Burnt out BMW in Lochee
The burnt out cars in Lochee, Dundee. James Simpson/ DC Thomson.

Shoplifter abuse

A shoplifter told police their children should be killed in a car crash.

Graham Lynch, 43, launched into a vile rant while locked in a cell at Dunfermline police station

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said Lynch, of Avenue Road, Kinross, was taken into custody on May 31.

“He began behaving aggressively, he hacked up mucus from the back of his throat and a spit hood was applied.

“He shouted to police that he would ‘punch their f***ing c*** in.’

“He said he knew the officer had kids and said: ‘I hope something bad happens to them’.”

Lynch added: “Karma is good”, then: “They should be killed in a car crash.”

Co-op, Bridge of Earn
Lynch stole from the Co-op store in Bridge of Earn. Image: Google.

Lynch also admitted stealing more than £50 of alcohol from the Co-op in Bridge of Earn on May 22 and 24 this year.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said he resorted to theft after someone stole his bipolar medication.

“An individual he knows gave him alcohol as a substitution,” she said.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch fined Lynch £350 and ordered him to pay £57 compensation to the shop.

He added: “I was tempted to send you to custody for what you said to police, but times in prisons are hard enough.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Murder suspect granted bail after second court appearance
Burnt out BMW in Lochee
Dundee man jailed after blowing up BMW in Lochee, destroying 3 cars
Steven Dick
Fife abuser repeatedly bashed woman's head off corner of wall
Ninewells Hospital
Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose…
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home
Colin Henderson
Tesla driver almost crashed into family-of-four during dodgy overtaking on A977 in Kinross-shire
Police outside the fire-hit property in Western Avenue, Milnathort. Saturday 1st June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 35, in court accused of wilful fire-raising 'to danger of life' after blaze…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Are you going to chop my head off?'
Kellyanne McNaughton
Stirling killer to be kept in Wales for treatment
Glasgow High Court
Dundee predator jailed for nine years after rapes