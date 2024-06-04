New pictures from Perthshire Dior show released as A-listers hit ‘red carpet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New pictures from Perthshire Dior show released as A-listers hit ‘red carpet’

Stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Raducanu and Maisie Williams were pictured at the Drummond Castle event.

Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show.
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show.
By Kieran Webster

New pictures released from the Dior show in Perthshire capture A-listers arriving at the blockbuster fashion event.

Stars from the big screen and sport took to Drummond Castle near Crieff as part of Dior’s Cruise 2025 show.

Among them was Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and Maisie Williams, famed for playing Arya Stark in TV smash Game of Thrones.

Geri Halliwell.
Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) at the event. Image: Dave Benett
Jennifer Lawrence.
Jennifer Lawrence. Image: Pierre Mouton
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams. Image: Dave Benett
Anya Taylor-Joy.
Anya Taylor-Joy. Image: Pierre Mouton
Lily Collins.
Lily Collins. Image: Dave Benett

Former US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu also attended the event alongside Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, daughter of music legend Phil, and Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor Joy.

TV presenter Alexa Chung and Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver were also in Perthshire for the show.

Monday night’s Dior Cruise 2025 event saw designer Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborate with Scottish brands such as Harris Tweed and Johnstons of Elgin.

The latest collection “perpetuates” the ties between the luxury fashion brand and Scotland, according to Dior.

Emma Raducanu.
Emma Raducanu. Image: Pierre Mouton
Alexa Chung.
British model and presenter, Alexa Chung. Image: Dave Benett
Nicole Wallace.
Spanish actress, Nicole Wallace. Image: Dave Benett
Minnie Driver.
Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver. Image: Dave Benett

Security was beefed up for the event with some local roads around Drummond Castle closed off.

Viewers of the Dior Cruise 2025 livestream were in awe of the location, with one describing it as “beautiful”.

Pictures shared with The Courier showed inside the exclusive castle which is normally closed to visitors.

Conversation