New pictures from Perthshire Dior show released as A-listers hit ‘red carpet’

New pictures released from the Dior show in Perthshire capture A-listers arriving at the blockbuster fashion event.

Stars from the big screen and sport took to Drummond Castle near Crieff as part of Dior’s Cruise 2025 show.

Among them was Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and Maisie Williams, famed for playing Arya Stark in TV smash Game of Thrones.

Former US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu also attended the event alongside Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, daughter of music legend Phil, and Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor Joy.

TV presenter Alexa Chung and Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver were also in Perthshire for the show.

Monday night’s Dior Cruise 2025 event saw designer Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborate with Scottish brands such as Harris Tweed and Johnstons of Elgin.

The latest collection “perpetuates” the ties between the luxury fashion brand and Scotland, according to Dior.

Security was beefed up for the event with some local roads around Drummond Castle closed off.

Viewers of the Dior Cruise 2025 livestream were in awe of the location, with one describing it as “beautiful”.

Pictures shared with The Courier showed inside the exclusive castle which is normally closed to visitors.