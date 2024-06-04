Armed police seal off Leven street amid ongoing incident

Armed police have sealed off a street in Leven amid an ongoing incident.

Officers in riot gear were spotted in the Fife town shortly after 8pm on Tuesday as a cordon was erected on Letham Terrace.

Reports suggest paramedics have also been called to the scene.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

