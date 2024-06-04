Armed police seal off Leven street amid ongoing incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Armed police seal off Leven street amid ongoing incident

Police tape has been erected on Letham Terrace.

By Andrew Robson
Armed police near Letham Terrace in Leven
Armed officers at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Armed police have sealed off a street in Leven amid an ongoing incident.

Officers in riot gear were spotted in the Fife town shortly after 8pm on Tuesday as a cordon was erected on Letham Terrace.

Reports suggest paramedics have also been called to the scene.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Police have taped off a section of the Leven street.
Police have taped off a section of the street. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Armed police were called to the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Armed police swoop on Kirkcaldy street after 'youth with firearm' report
A table with four different dishes at The Crusoe off the Fife Coastal Path.
9 fab food spots along the Fife Coastal Path
Methil crash
Man taken to hospital after fire crews called to crash on Methil road
The Old Course in St Andrews
St Andrews Links Trust swings to record year with £11.5m profit
Steven Dick
Fife abuser repeatedly bashed woman's head off corner of wall
Coastguard officers at East Sands beach in St Andrews.
Coastguard in 6-hour overnight search in water off St Andrews
Police outside the fire-hit property in Western Avenue, Milnathort. Saturday 1st June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 35, in court accused of wilful fire-raising 'to danger of life' after blaze…
Church Street, Glenrothes.
Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash at Glenrothes roundabout
Caz Milligan will fight Nacho Novo
Fife TikToker Caz Milligan on facing ex-Dundee star Nacho Novo and following in dad's…
Connor McLean
Fife man decked woman with double punch to face outside miners club