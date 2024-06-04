Armed police swoop on Kirkcaldy street after ‘youth with firearm’ report

Armed police swooped on a Kirkcaldy street after receiving reports of a youth with a firearm.

Several armed cops were pictured near the Fife Ice Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

A youth was seen carrying a suspected firearm in the School Brae area.

No one was arrested or injured as inquiries remain ongoing.

Police said there was “no wider threat to the public”.

A spokesman said: “Around 3.35pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, we received a report of a male youth in possession of what appeared to a firearm in the School Brae area of Kirkcaldy.

“Officers are carrying out a search of the area.

“There is no wider threat to the public.”