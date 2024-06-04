Fife Armed police swoop on Kirkcaldy street after ‘youth with firearm’ report Police were called to the area shortly after 3pm. By James Simpson June 4 2024, 6:57pm June 4 2024, 6:57pm Share Armed police swoop on Kirkcaldy street after ‘youth with firearm’ report Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5001036/armed-police-swoop-on-kirkcaldy-street/ Copy Link Armed police were called to the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Armed police swooped on a Kirkcaldy street after receiving reports of a youth with a firearm. Several armed cops were pictured near the Fife Ice Arena on Tuesday afternoon. A youth was seen carrying a suspected firearm in the School Brae area. No one was arrested or injured as inquiries remain ongoing. Police said there was “no wider threat to the public”. A spokesman said: “Around 3.35pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, we received a report of a male youth in possession of what appeared to a firearm in the School Brae area of Kirkcaldy. “Officers are carrying out a search of the area. “There is no wider threat to the public.”