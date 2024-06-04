MARTEL MAXWELL: Despite the stories of neglect we read, there are people doing good out there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Despite the stories of neglect we read, there are people doing good out there

Martel Maxwell says that in the face of court cases of neglect and abuse, there are good people trying to make life better for children.

There is always one home that shows signs something's not right, like an overgrown garden, according to Martel Maxwell.
By Martel Maxwell

As the saying goes, you never know what goes on behind closed doors.
And if there’s a TV show that proves it to be true, it’s Homes Under The Hammer.

In the many hundreds of homes I’ve filmed, the crew and I have seen it all – from derelict to stately.

But more often than not, properties are in distressed conditions, from crumbling damp and hairy mould to floors covered in pigeon poo – and many unmentionables in a family newspaper in between.

But the properties are always empty – often uninhabited for years, left to go to ruin.
I was reminded of this when reading the Courier story of a woman found living in a “squalid” house of flies in Perthshire. A property which was – astonishingly – lived in.

Social workers said they nearly threw up as they inspected Jennifer Petrie’s three-storey Victorian home in east Perthshire strewn with bin bags, rotten food and human waste, while flies swarmed.

The conditions were diabolical enough to read – but to learn a child or children were also living there is unbearable. She was found guilty of child neglect.

We’re not talking here about the tragedy of tenants let down by landlords who allow them to live in nightmare flats – also highlighted recently in this paper. That is the fault of slum landlords who should be punished.

It’s the problem of parents or carers wholly responsible for the welfare of children who choose to live with festering food and defecation – and who subject their dependents to the dangers of it.

It’s not a pleasant thought, is it? That those who should love and care do not.

But there are homes in every town and city skulking away with horrible secrets.

I have learned that no matter how pretty a row of terraced houses, there will often be one that has the tell-tale signs of neglect inside – be it an overgrown garden or boarded-up window.

The disparity of living conditions for children is nothing new but it is seldom discussed that it is not always poverty that is responsible.

Take the Perthshire woman – it is nothing to do with money that food was left to rot, that her dogs were seen to use the carpet as a toilet and that the bath appeared to have excrement in it.

On the whole, parents love their kids and do the best for them. A child’s roots are formed at home – and without love, how can they grow?

Thankfully, many people see the injustice and at least try do something.

A wonderful example of this was shown in another Courier story – that of Hayley Donnelly, a former Scottish international badminton player, who has developed CurricuLink which blends curriculum learning with sport, hoping to improve classroom engagement using sports like tennis and rugby.

Some kids are taken to sports classes by parents every day for the week and some to none. Every child should have equal opportunities but they do not and pilots like this can only help.

As can No Boots No More giving football balls to kids who need them – and the many charities from Help For Kids to Togs for Tots and Dundee Bairns who help catch those who might fall through the net.

I’m beginning to realise that as helpless as we feel when it comes to the unfairness of it all, there are numerous people trying to help and crying out for likeminded souls to get in touch.

