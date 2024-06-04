Owner fears missing Dundee ferret ‘won’t survive by himself’

The owner of a ferret at large in Dundee says he is “really worried” his pet “won’t survive by himself”.

Kota Gibreel is growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of two-year-old masked ferret Pabu who went missing on Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old, who lives on Hill Street in the Hilltown area, is urging locals to keep an eye out for his errant pet.

He said: “The fact Pabu is missing is really worrying and I don’t think he’ll survive out there by himself.

“He must have got out his hutch at some point between 10pm on Monday and 11am on Tuesday.

“When I went out this morning he was nowhere to be seen.

“He’s a little sweetheart too, he’s really friendly and never bites, he’s just a happy little guy.”

Kota – who has had Pabu for a little over a month – has two other ferrets called Tofu and Bellatrix.

He is asking anyone who may spot Pabu to contact the Scottish SPCA.

Kota added: “I’ve reported him as missing to the SSPCA, so if anyone sees Pabu please get in touch with them and they’ll contact me.

“Pabu is a masked ferret who is quite slender, has a long face and a very bushy tail.

“He won’t approach you and he’ll probably try to run away – he’s a very timid pet.

“I hope he turns up sooner rather than later.”

The Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page has also appealed to its followers for help finding the ferret.