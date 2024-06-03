EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson agrees new deal as talks continue with duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson agrees new deal as talks continue with duo

Thomson was a revelation at right-back during the final months of 2023/24.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson in action against Spartans
Miller Thomson, pictured. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Miller Thomson is set to sign a new contract with Dundee United.

Courier Sport understands Thomson has agreed a three-year deal with the Tangerines, with the youngster rewarded for a fine breakthrough campaign.

The 19-year-old shone in an unfamiliar right-back berth as United romped to the Championship title in the second half of the season, racking up 15 appearances for Jim Goodwin’s side. 

His contract expired at the end of May and, despite some uncertainty regarding his future, Thomson was keen to remain at Tannadice.

Miller Thomson in action for Dundee United
Miller Thomson in action,. Image: SNS

And a deal has subsequently been thrashed out, with confirmation likely at some point this week.

Thomson was a revelation on loan at Montrose during the first half of last term, registering three goals and two assists from 12 League One games from a central midfield berth.

The teenager’s promise and versatility is considered valuable as United prepare to return to the Premiership.

Mathew Cudjoe warms up for Dundee United
Cudjoe made his mark during the early part of last season. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Courier Sport has learned that further talks are due with Mathew Cudjoe – out of contract this summer – in the coming days, while Lewis O’Donnell has been offered an extension after impressing on loan at Kelty Hearts.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin is pictured as Dundee United defeat Peterhead at Tannadice
6 Dundee United transfer priorities as Tangerines prepare for Premiership push
6
Cameron, Mellon, Mulligan and Fotheringham (L to R) all featured for Scotland U/21s
Dundee and Dundee United youngsters feature as Scotland U/21 slip to defeat
Dundee United kid Miller Thomson
Miller Thomson explains why Dundee United future was NEVER in doubt as Tannadice 'revelation'…
Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Ross Graham new deal key for Dundee United but will he get…
Ross Graham will be a Dundee United player in the Premiership. Image: Dundee United FC
Ross Graham: Dundee United should target top six finish on Premiership return
4
Diego Maradona gets away from Scotland's Paul Hegarty in 1979. Image: SNS.
Dundee United great Paul Hegarty 'privileged' to be on the field when Maradona destroyed…
11
Simon Murray was in red hot form for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Simon Murray age critics on both sides of Dundee divide fail to…
Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County in January. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United in hunt for ex-Cheltenham Town star Will Ferry
31
Dundee United's Ross Graham at Tannadice
Dundee United extend Ross Graham contract as Jim Goodwin hails 'Blairgowrie Baresi'
11
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
Dundee United linked with North Macedonian striker dubbed 'the new Bojan Miovski'
38

Conversation