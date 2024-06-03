EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United starlet Miller Thomson agrees new deal as talks continue with duo

Miller Thomson is set to sign a new contract with Dundee United.

Courier Sport understands Thomson has agreed a three-year deal with the Tangerines, with the youngster rewarded for a fine breakthrough campaign.

The 19-year-old shone in an unfamiliar right-back berth as United romped to the Championship title in the second half of the season, racking up 15 appearances for Jim Goodwin’s side.

His contract expired at the end of May and, despite some uncertainty regarding his future, Thomson was keen to remain at Tannadice.

And a deal has subsequently been thrashed out, with confirmation likely at some point this week.

Thomson was a revelation on loan at Montrose during the first half of last term, registering three goals and two assists from 12 League One games from a central midfield berth.

The teenager’s promise and versatility is considered valuable as United prepare to return to the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Courier Sport has learned that further talks are due with Mathew Cudjoe – out of contract this summer – in the coming days, while Lewis O’Donnell has been offered an extension after impressing on loan at Kelty Hearts.