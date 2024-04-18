Dundee United potential Championship trophy presentation set for BBC TV coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United potential Championship trophy presentation set for BBC TV coverage

Partick Thistle's trip to Tannadice on May 3 will be the Tangerines' 10th league game on the box.

By Alan Temple
Dundee Uunited manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the BBC.
Goodwin speaks to the BBC. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Dundee United’s potential Championship trophy presentation will be televised after BBC Scotland opted to screen their final fixture against Partick Thistle.

United, who face Ayr United on Saturday, could have the title officially sewn up this weekend if they better Raith Rovers’ result at Inverness on Friday night.

They will effectively secure promotion if they simply match the Fifers, given their superior goal difference of +36.

Regardless, Jim Goodwin’s side will hope to have reclaimed their Premiership status by the time they host the Jags on Friday, May 3.

Dundee United players celebrate at Cappielow.
Dundee United hope to be celebrating in front of the TV cameras on May 3. Image: SNS

And that encounter will be shown live on the box, with the trophy lift – should United have won the division – taking place following full-time.

It will be the third of United’s final four games to be shown on TV, and their 10th league game overall.

With the entire final round of Championship fixtures taking place on the Friday night, the game has not required rescheduling.

