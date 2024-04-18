Dundee United potential Championship trophy presentation set for BBC TV coverage

Dundee United’s potential Championship trophy presentation will be televised after BBC Scotland opted to screen their final fixture against Partick Thistle.

United, who face Ayr United on Saturday, could have the title officially sewn up this weekend if they better Raith Rovers’ result at Inverness on Friday night.

They will effectively secure promotion if they simply match the Fifers, given their superior goal difference of +36.

Regardless, Jim Goodwin’s side will hope to have reclaimed their Premiership status by the time they host the Jags on Friday, May 3.

And that encounter will be shown live on the box, with the trophy lift – should United have won the division – taking place following full-time.

It will be the third of United’s final four games to be shown on TV, and their 10th league game overall.

With the entire final round of Championship fixtures taking place on the Friday night, the game has not required rescheduling.