Dundee United ready to ‘push the button’ as Jim Goodwin prepares for Premiership recruitment drive

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United will be ready to “push the button” on Premiership plans if they secure promotion in the coming days.

While taking nothing for granted, the Tannadice boss has confirmed that United have “identified targets” for next season as they tentatively plot their return to the top-flight.

The Terrors will bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking if they better Raith Rovers’ result this weekend.

Should they match it, a vastly superior goal difference will mean they are de facto champions.

Rovers face Inverness on BBC Scotland on Friday night, while United host Ayr on Saturday.

Dundee United boss on Premiership recruitment

“We have been making plans for next season and have identified targets we’d like,” confirmed Goodwin. “You need to be optimistic and positive, and plan for a future in the Premiership.

“You wouldn’t be doing your job if you were not making plans.

“That’s not us assuming anything. We know there’s a job still to do. But we have been making plans for recruitment and working out what we want to do next season.

“That’s the professional approach because, if and when that time comes, we want to be ready to push the button.”

Contract discussions to be had after Dundee United league status determined

Goodwin has consistently stated that United cannot table any contract offers to their players until their league status for 2024/25 is set in stone.

The club will seek to swiftly accelerate those talks if they get the job done this weekend, affording certainty to a swathe of first-teamers whose deals expire in June.

“We have a lot of players out of contract this summer and also players on loan, who will return to their parent clubs,” continued Goodwin.

“The ones who are coming out of contract want to know what’s happening in their futures.

“So, the sooner we get things done, the sooner we can have those discussions with them.”