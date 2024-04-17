Dundee United ready to ‘push the button’ as Jim Goodwin prepares for Premiership recruitment drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ready to ‘push the button’ as Jim Goodwin prepares for Premiership recruitment drive

Goodwin insists the Terrors have plans in place if United go up.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Focused: Goodwin is looking to a top-flight future. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United will be ready to “push the button” on Premiership plans if they secure promotion in the coming days.

While taking nothing for granted, the Tannadice boss has confirmed that United have “identified targets” for next season as they tentatively plot their return to the top-flight.

The Terrors will bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking if they better Raith Rovers’ result this weekend.

Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday
Dundee United fans could be celebrating promotion this weekend. Image: SNS

Should they match it, a vastly superior goal difference will mean they are de facto champions.

Rovers face Inverness on BBC Scotland on Friday night, while United host Ayr on Saturday.

Dundee United boss on Premiership recruitment

“We have been making plans for next season and have identified targets we’d like,” confirmed Goodwin. “You need to be optimistic and positive, and plan for a future in the Premiership.

“You wouldn’t be doing your job if you were not making plans.

“That’s not us assuming anything. We know there’s a job still to do. But we have been making plans for recruitment and working out what we want to do next season.

“That’s the professional approach because, if and when that time comes, we want to be ready to push the button.”

Contract discussions to be had after Dundee United league status determined

Goodwin has consistently stated that United cannot table any contract offers to their players until their league status for 2024/25 is set in stone.

The club will seek to swiftly accelerate those talks if they get the job done this weekend, affording certainty to a swathe of first-teamers whose deals expire in June.

Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“We have a lot of players out of contract this summer and also players on loan, who will return to their parent clubs,” continued Goodwin.

“The ones who are coming out of contract want to know what’s happening in their futures.

“So, the sooner we get things done, the sooner we can have those discussions with them.”

Conversation