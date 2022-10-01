Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines

By Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson
October 1 2022, 5.02pm Updated: October 1 2022, 5.06pm
Stevie May opens the scoring
Stevie May opens the scoring

Stevie May rolled back the years to inspire a 2-1 victory for St Johnstone as Liam Fox’s reign as permanent Dundee United boss began with a defeat.

May slammed home the opening goal after latching on to a fine Andrew Considine pass, albeit Fox with be far from content with some flat, sluggish defending.

And May turned provider when he teed up a clinical Melker Hallberg strike before the interval.

Tony Watt halved arrears with his first goal since February but the Tangerines could not restore parity and remain winless in the Premiership, rooted to the foot of the table.

Key moments

The two Saints first half goals were shining examples of clinical and slick football, exposing the glaring weakness in their opposition side.

For the opener, all it took was an Considine ball between Liam Smith and Ryan Edwards for May to be one on one against Carljohan Erkisson.

The Tannadice keeper probably could have closed the angle a bit more but May’s high finish was impressive. That was a good team goal.

Not as good as the second, though.

Hallberg celebrates

Ryan McGowan’s pass was perfectly weighted over a ponderous backline, May spotted Hallberg’s run into the box and the Swede gave Eriksson no chance with a low sidefoot shot into the bottom corner.

In between those goals, United’s lack of confidence at the other end was there for all to see.

They produced a splendid passing move of their own but rather than pulling the trigger, Jamie McGrath chose to try one pass too many and the chance was gone.

Saints made it difficult for themselves, failing to clear the box before Watt scored, but this was a deserved away victory.

United’s star man: Sadat Anaku

Anaku, along with the industrious Jamie McGrath, can be considered a silver lining to yet another miserable afternoon at Tannadice for United.

Anaku, left, was bright for United

The Ugandan attacker was fearless in possession, drove forward in possession, occupied dangerous positions and got a couple of shots away.

Was unlucky not to grab his first goal first goal for the Terrors, with Remi Matthews making a fine near-post block after Anaku’s dashed onto a Dylan Levitt pass.

Saints’ star man: Stevie May

May scored the winner at Motherwell off the bench but he has been like a player reborn with a strike partner in recent weeks.

The three-time cup winner is flourishing with Nicky Clark beside him.

A goal, an assist and a shot off the bar made for a very good afternoon’s work.

Player ratings

Dundee United: (3-5-2) Eriksson 6; Smith 6, Edwards 5, Graham 6; Freeman 6 (Middleton 69, 3), Harkes 4 (Meekison 69, 5), McGrath 7, Levitt 6, Behich 7; Anaku 7 (Niskanen 75, 3), Fletcher 5 (Watt 56, 6).

St Johnstone: (3-5-2) Matthews 8; Mitchell 7, Gordon 7, Considine 8; Montgomery 7, Hallberg 8, McGowan 8, Murphy 6 (Crawford 5), Wright 6; Clark 7 (Bair 4), May 9 (McLennan 5).

Managers under the microscope: Liam Fox

In his first match as United’s permanent head coach, Fox showed a willingness to make the big calls. Tony Watt dropped to the bench, with Anaku — so impressive off the bench against Rangers — trusted to make his first start for the Tangerines.

Losing start: Fox

His decision to replace Steven Fletcher with Watt was enforced but paid dividends nonetheless as the former Motherwell man notched his first goal since February.

Fox brought on Archie Meekison with 20 minutes to play and the Scotland under-21 internationalist was excellent.

Nevertheless, if the new gaffer had any doubt about about the size of the task ahead — any you can be sure Fox did not — then it is patently clear now.

Managers under the microscope: Callum Davidson

Davidson went with the same team that drew against Ross County a fortnight ago.

Few would have argued with that.

Huge victory

And few could argue with the tactics either.

Saints were rarely exposed at the back and when the opportunity arose to play, they played. It was a first class away from home performance.

Man in the middle: David Munro

Munro made a rod for his own back by booking Ryan McGowan in the early stages for a relatively innocuous foul.

Then dished out cautions to Aziz Behich and Drey Wright for some daft handbags when a talking-to would have sufficed.

By the time all was said and done, Munro had given eight yellow cards during a contest that contained very few bad challenges.

