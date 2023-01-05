Dundee’s winter cost-of-living gesture revealed – as update given on plans for Dee women’s team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s winter cost-of-living gesture revealed – as update given on plans for Dee women’s team

By George Cran
January 5 2023, 7.30am Updated: January 5 2023, 8.09am
Dundee FC community chief Greg Fenton (second right) has outlined plans for those struggling with the cost of living crisis to use Dens Park. Image: David Young
Dundee FC community chief Greg Fenton (second right) has outlined plans for those struggling with the cost of living crisis to use Dens Park. Image: David Young

Dundee Football Club is set to open up its doors to people struggling to heat their homes this winter as the cost of living crisis hits hard.

The club’s Community Trust have teamed up with the SPFL Trust and Age UK to give people a place to warm up.

With the majority of the Dark Blues’ staff based at the new facility at the Gardyne Campus of Dundee and Angus College, Dens Park is largely unused during the week.

So, with the backing of owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, the club have put together a programme to open the doors of the prestigious old stadium to those in need this winter.

‘We had to do something’

Speaking to Dundee fan podcast, Up Wi’ The Bonnets, Community Trust chief executive and DFC general manager Greg Fenton, said: “This year, especially because of the tough times everyone is facing with the cost of living crisis and the energy crisis we thought we had to do something.

“We are all based at the Gardyne yet we have an empty space at Dens Park.

Dens Park.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.

“Monday to Friday there is only a handful of staff working at Dens, maintenance and grounds team staff.

“The main stand and lounges aren’t getting used Monday to Friday yet there are some people struggling to put their heating on.

“So we as a Trust we felt we had to do something.

“We are offering a winter support programme in partnership with the SPFL Trust and Age UK.

“We will open up Dens Park once or twice a week to start with and if there is demand we will open up more.

Helping the most vulnerable

“We will be giving hot meals, put the TV on, the heating will be on and this is all backed by the club.

“Tim and John are really supportive of this and we will be here every step of the way to help people in our community.

“If you support Dundee or you don’t, we’ll still be here.

“Further to that Dee4Life have come forward, and I thank them for that, to provide hot water bottles as well.

“So collectively we are helping the most vulnerable in our community.

“We’ll also be doing tours within Dens to showcase the history of the club but it also gives people the chance to come inside to the warmth and spend an afternoon learning about football or blethering with our staff.”

‘Real appetite’ for women’s team

In a wide-ranging interview, Fenton also gave an update on the club’s plans to get involved in the female game.

A new girls academy structure is being put together with a women’s first team the ultimate goal for Dundee.

And the Community Trust hope the wait isn’t too long to see that come to fruition.

“We are aiming for the full women’s team to be set up no later than 2025,” Fenton added.

“However, I fully believe it will be quicker than that.

“There is a real appetite within the city, a real appetite in the local community and the enthusiasm shown by local businesses to get involved is fantastic.

“But we have to make sure we do it within a good financial model to make sure it can be a huge success not just for the club but the people involved.

“We will take our time to make sure we get it right but I do believe it will be before 2025.

“That’s the deadline we’ve given ourselves for the women’s first team but before that we will have a fully-functioning academy and community setup.”

Fenton added: “Dundee Football Club is far more than just the male first team.

“That’s my plan for the Community Trust – to harness the enthusiasm from fans and to get everybody involved in the whole club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Niall McGinn has left Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
Niall McGinn returned to the Dundee starting XI after injury
Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish…
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest…
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…
Gianluca Vialli had a hand in Dundee deal to sign Fabrizio Ravanelli.
Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Kirkcaldy. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer says Dundee 'were poo' in their first half at Raith Rovers but…
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray 'tremendously proud' of threadbare Raith Rovers side after draw with Dundee
Connolly opened the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as dominant first half not enough to overcome Dundee
McGhee celebrates his equaliser. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as late Jordan McGhee goal earns point at Raith Rovers

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented