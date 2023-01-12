Charlie Mulgrew contract extension revealed as Dundee United star brings ‘added value’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew contract extension revealed as Dundee United star brings ‘added value’

By Alan Temple
January 12 2023, 10.23pm
Mulgrew now has a deal until 2024. Image: SNS
Mulgrew now has a deal until 2024. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew has earned a one-year extension to his Dundee United contract.

Mulgrew, 36, initially penned a deal until the summer of 2023 when he returned from English football to join the Tangerines.

However, he recently triggered an additional season due to reaching a threshold of first-team appearances, ensuring he has the option to remain on the playing staff next term — should he wish.

Mulgrew is fully fit and in contention for United ahead of Saturday’s trip to Easter Road, having shaken off a persistent thigh issue.

His ongoing ability was underlined during the 3-0 win against Ross County in December when he produced a towering display and found the net with a superb header.

“Charlie will tell you himself that it maybe took him a wee bit longer to get back firing — but he is training really well now,” said United head coach Liam Fox.

“I threw him in against Ross County because I trust him and his voice at certain times.

“He will play between now and the end of the season, it is that simple.

“It is great to have him on both sides from my point of view.”

Frank conversations

Mulgrew was named as part of United’s coaching staff in November, effectively replacing the void left by Adam Asghar and working alongside Fox and his assistant Stevie Crawford.

Mulgrew remains a key part of the playing pool. Image: SNS

And Fox has opened up on the unique relationship with someone who is involved in coaching meetings, video sessions and forward planning — while still being keen to retain his place in the starting lineup.

“That is the relationship all the staff and I have with Charlie; we know we can have those frank conversations,” continued Fox.

“If I didn’t think that was going to be the case then I wouldn’t have given Charlie the job.

“He adds value, has seen different things and worked with different people. He has good ideas.

“As a manager, you don’t always have the right answers and sometimes you need other people’s point of view. You need to be challenged and questioned.

Intense

His experience sharing a training pitch and dugout with Mulgrew has left Fox in no doubt that the veteran defender will have a fine career in management.

However, Fox also reckons it has been an “eye opener” for Mulgrew.

Fox, pictured, discussed the role of Mulgrew. Image: SNS

“I am in no doubt Charlie will go on to have a very, very good career because he loves the game and is intense about it,” added Fox. “He has a drive and still has a value for me on the park.

“It has taken a bit of time to adjust to because it is new and he is so used to (only) being a player, but he has been good.

“I also think he has had his eyes opened a wee bit, as to how much work is done behind the scenes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Chalmers is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch
Mulgrew on coaching duty. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew on Ronny Deila inspiring him, his Dundee United duties and remaining 'authentic'…
Mulgrew in action this season. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew lays out retirement decision timeline as Dundee United veteran admits 'your mind…
Dundee United and Dundee both want to finish the season celebrating. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United BOTH need transfers to supercharge their run-in hopes
Chris Mochrie celebrates his goal versus Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
How Dundee United's Chris Mochrie has 'become a better player' during Dunfermline loan
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
Fox speaks to the media on Thursday. Image: SNS
Liam Fox contracts hint as gauntlet is laid down to Dundee United stars

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…
Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
A COTAG 4x4 heads into the snowy wilderness.
We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland's…

Editor's Picks