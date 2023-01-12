Charlie Mulgrew contract extension revealed as Dundee United star brings ‘added value’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew has earned a one-year extension to his Dundee United contract.

Mulgrew, 36, initially penned a deal until the summer of 2023 when he returned from English football to join the Tangerines.

However, he recently triggered an additional season due to reaching a threshold of first-team appearances, ensuring he has the option to remain on the playing staff next term — should he wish.

Mulgrew is fully fit and in contention for United ahead of Saturday’s trip to Easter Road, having shaken off a persistent thigh issue.

His ongoing ability was underlined during the 3-0 win against Ross County in December when he produced a towering display and found the net with a superb header.

“Charlie will tell you himself that it maybe took him a wee bit longer to get back firing — but he is training really well now,” said United head coach Liam Fox.

“I threw him in against Ross County because I trust him and his voice at certain times.

“He will play between now and the end of the season, it is that simple.

“It is great to have him on both sides from my point of view.”

Frank conversations

Mulgrew was named as part of United’s coaching staff in November, effectively replacing the void left by Adam Asghar and working alongside Fox and his assistant Stevie Crawford.

And Fox has opened up on the unique relationship with someone who is involved in coaching meetings, video sessions and forward planning — while still being keen to retain his place in the starting lineup.

“That is the relationship all the staff and I have with Charlie; we know we can have those frank conversations,” continued Fox.

“If I didn’t think that was going to be the case then I wouldn’t have given Charlie the job.

“He adds value, has seen different things and worked with different people. He has good ideas.

“As a manager, you don’t always have the right answers and sometimes you need other people’s point of view. You need to be challenged and questioned.”

Intense

His experience sharing a training pitch and dugout with Mulgrew has left Fox in no doubt that the veteran defender will have a fine career in management.

However, Fox also reckons it has been an “eye opener” for Mulgrew.

“I am in no doubt Charlie will go on to have a very, very good career because he loves the game and is intense about it,” added Fox. “He has a drive and still has a value for me on the park.

“It has taken a bit of time to adjust to because it is new and he is so used to (only) being a player, but he has been good.

“I also think he has had his eyes opened a wee bit, as to how much work is done behind the scenes.”