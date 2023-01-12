St Johnstone comeback striker Chris Kane takes another big step forward as shooting practice begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has taken another important step forward in his comeback, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

After nearly a full year out with a knee injury, the double-winning hero is now able to fire shots at goal on the McDiarmid Park training ground.

Or over it, as the Perth boss joked!

“Kano is doing shuttle runs with finishes in them,” Davidson reported. “I’ve not seen him do that for a long time.

“I was delighted when I saw it. His finishes were over the bar but we’ll not worry about that!

“It’s been a really tough period for him.

“He’s got a young family now and it’s been hard for him not being able to do anything.

What's better than one Chris Kane goal? Two Chris Kane goals ✌️#SJFC pic.twitter.com/fgBLy0m0RH — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 5, 2021

“He’s trying to push through and we’ll monitor him really carefully.

“He’s running three or four kilometres now.

“Once you’re running and kicking a ball you become a happier person.

“It’s been a tough mental period for him.

“You have wee barriers to overcome with a long-term injury. He’s doing really well.”

Body on the line

A fit Chris Kane would be a valuable addition to Davidson’s attacking options in 2023.

“Kano’s a key part of our team,” he said.

“He will put his body on the line for you. He presses well, holds the ball up and scores goals.

“He’s been a big miss. People sometimes forget that he’s a main striker we’ve been without for a year.

“Hopefully he can come back and start asking questions of the other forwards who are playing.”

Meanwhile, another Saints great of recent years, Murray Davidson will “hopefully be back in a week or two.”