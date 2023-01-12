St Johnstone comeback striker Chris Kane takes another big step forward as shooting practice begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone comeback striker Chris Kane takes another big step forward as shooting practice begins

By Eric Nicolson
January 12 2023, 10.24pm
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has taken another important step forward in his comeback, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

After nearly a full year out with a knee injury, the double-winning hero is now able to fire shots at goal on the McDiarmid Park training ground.

Or over it, as the Perth boss joked!

“Kano is doing shuttle runs with finishes in them,” Davidson reported. “I’ve not seen him do that for a long time.

“I was delighted when I saw it. His finishes were over the bar but we’ll not worry about that!

“It’s been a really tough period for him.

“He’s got a young family now and it’s been hard for him not being able to do anything.

“He’s trying to push through and we’ll monitor him really carefully.

“He’s running three or four kilometres now.

“Once you’re running and kicking a ball you become a happier person.

“It’s been a tough mental period for him.

“You have wee barriers to overcome with a long-term injury. He’s doing really well.”

Body on the line

A fit Chris Kane would be a valuable addition to Davidson’s attacking options in 2023.

“Kano’s a key part of our team,” he said.

“He will put his body on the line for you. He presses well, holds the ball up and scores goals.

Chris Kane celebrates making it 1-0 during the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“He’s been a big miss. People sometimes forget that he’s a main striker we’ve been without for a year.

“Hopefully he can come back and start asking questions of the other forwards who are playing.”

Meanwhile, another Saints great of recent years, Murray Davidson will “hopefully be back in a week or two.”

