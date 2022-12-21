St Johnstone striker Chris Kane given specialist all-clear for final stage of injury comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has been given the medical all-clear to complete the last stage of his comeback from injury.

And according to manager Callum Davidson, overcoming that final hurdle will be a case of the double cup-winning hero “pushing through”.

“We’ll probably have more news on him in two or three weeks’ time,” said the Perth boss, who hasn’t had Kane available to him for the best part of a year.

“Chris is at a stage where he is probably going to have to have a wee go and push through.

“He will need to see where he is and get back to training as quickly as he can.

“Injuries can be difficult and sometimes you get stuck. I’ve been there myself. Sometimes you need to grind through it.

“He has done all the hard work on his strength and the specialists are happy with his knee.

“There is just a little bit of discomfort.

“Hopefully we can get him through this last little stage and get him back on the training pitch.

“It has all been done medically. He has seen two or three different people to assess it.”