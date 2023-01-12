John Frederiksen dedicates goal to Raith Rovers fans after ‘surprise’ at continued backing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Towering striker John Frederiksen said it was a “big relief” to finally get his first Raith Rovers goal.

The 6’8 Faroese international sent his team to the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a late strike versus Queen’s Park on Wednesday night.

Frederiksen signed for Rovers in October after a lengthy visa process.

He hadn’t played more than 13 minutes in a match since the month he joined.

A number of absentees meant he was given the chance to lead the line on Wednesday night and he responded with the winner.

Dedicated to the Rovers fans

“This is totally for supporters,” said a beaming Frederiksen.

“I’m surprised how good they have been – keep on cheering on, keeping on having my back.

🎥 | QPTV Yesterday’s goal started with some intricate passing down the left wing, followed by determination by Liam Dick to win the ball back and get it forward. His pass found John Frederiksen’s feet, who instinctively slotted the ball into the bottom corner 🙌#YourRovers pic.twitter.com/UeSRY6A1R7 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) January 12, 2023

“So, of course, I will give everything for them back and I’m just very pleased to finally do something good for them.”

Frederiksen has also been impressed with how passionate the Scots are about the sport.

“I enjoy how much people love football [in Scotland],” he said.

“It’s not many places you see that and it’s not many countries you got that.

“I’ve been a bit around now, and I really love to see the emotions, the feelings of the humans – that is great.”

‘I was tired and didn’t want to run!’

Following his goal he almost gave them a goal-of-the-season contender to celebrate, unleashing from around the centre circle.

A retreating Calum Ferrie did very well to tip it over the bar.

Frederiksen’s long-range shot:

“That was lovely,” said the 26-year-old.

“It was a mix of I had the wind, I saw the keeper was far out and I know I can do the shot – and I was tired so I didn’t want to run it!”

Wednesday night’s match was played in awful weather, but they were conditions the striker embraced.

“Now I feel like home,” he said. “I told [my teammates] whenever I’m on the pitch today: ‘Ok, now I’m back in Faroe Islands – the f***ing wind!.’

“I can’t complain, I’m used to it.”

Response to manager’s comments

Rovers manager Ian Murray said after the game that talks had been held with Frederiksen at the end of last month.

Murray said it had been made clear to the forward that an improvement was needed “or we were going to have to look elsewhere”.

Frederiksen said he wasn’t sure why he hadn’t played more often, and added: “But I’m fine now.

“I just have to keep my head sharp and on top and doing what I have to do.

“Of course, [the manager] wants more but I’m working hard every day.

“Working hard to keep my head up in tough periods for myself here.

“What the gaffer decides he decides, that’s not my choice. I just have to be ready.”