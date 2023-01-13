Rosyth mum says son is traumatised after being trapped in house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rosyth mum says son is traumatised after being trapped in house fire

By Amie Flett
January 13 2023, 5.12am Updated: January 13 2023, 12.58pm
Debbie Dow with son, Cain Dow, who became trapped inside the house after a fire broke out upstairs. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson
Debbie Dow with son, Cain Dow, who became trapped inside the house after a fire broke out upstairs. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson

A Rosyth mum has told of the moment her son ran through smoke after becoming trapped during a house fire.

Debbie Dow’s family have been left with nothing after a fire ripped through their home just two days before Christmas.

The mum-of-four had been travelling home from the shops with her two daughters-in-law when her son, Kieran, phoned frantically to say the house was on fire.

At the time of the blaze, Debbie’s two grandkids – including eight-month-old baby Blaine and nine-year-old Skye – had been in the house with Debbie’s three sons, Kieran, Cain and Robbie.

Debbie with granddaughter, Skye Dickson, son Cain, grandson Blaine Dickson, and daughter-in-law Aleishia Parish. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

Despite most of the family making it out safely, Cain, 22, became trapped upstairs after the fire broke out.

Debbie said: “Cain was working from home and didn’t know what was going on.

“He had a headset on so he didn’t really hear anything and just thought somebody was making toast and that’s why the fire alarm was going off.

Most of the family’s belongings were destroyed in the fire. Image: Kenny Smtih/DC Thomson.

“He was just oblivious while the rest of them were outside round the back.

“(Once he realised) he started banging on the window – he couldn’t get out.

“My ex-partner, Scott, had come along after hearing about the fire and told him to take a deep breath and run down the stairs as fast as he could.”

Son was ‘black’ with smoke

“When he came out he looked like he’d just been down the mines, just pure black.”

Debbie said Cain has been left “traumatised” by the fire and is still experiencing some health implications as a result.

She said: “He had to get oxygen from the paramedics and even now he’s still suffering.

“He ended up going to hospital a couple days after the fire and I think there’s a wee bit of lung damage so he had to get steroids.

“Cain’s young and healthy – he’s the fittest person I know and hearing him out of breath talking to me on the phone, it’s just a shame but he’ll get there.

Cain, 22, has been left with some health complications following the fire. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

“Other than that everyone else is fine but the whole of the top floor of the house is gone.”

When Debbie had arrived at the house, there were already two fire engines attempting to extinguish the blaze.

She said: “I was just dreading turning the corner, thinking about what I was going to see.

“I couldn’t get to see anybody for a while because it wasn’t safe.

“When I finally got to see my family, I was just so relieved.

‘We couldn’t stop crying’

“We couldn’t stop crying, everybody was upset but everybody was fine and I just felt relief that everybody was out of the house safe.

“You can replace your furniture but not people’s lives.”

Debbie said the fire had been caused due to a lit candle near a TV upstairs that set the TV alight.

The family are now staying with a friend but say they will be forced to pay for another private rental home for the time being.

The fire was started by a lit candle near a TV. Image: Kenny Smith.

“Everything has just been horrific,” Debbie said.

“Every time I go back to the house, it’s just horrible.

“Just going in there and seeing Cain’s handprints going along the wall when he was trying to feel his way to get out is horrendous.

“I’ve had breast cancer and I’d rather have to go through all that again 10 times a day than go through watching what it’s (the fire) done to me, my kids and my grandkids.”

Family thank community after £4k raised

A fundraiser launched shortly after the fire has since raised almost £4,000 to help the family get back on their feet.

Debbie said: “I just can’t believe it and it’s going to help us a lot – from the bottom of my heart, I’m just so so thankful and grateful.

“We’re having to get money together ourselves and pay for housing.

“I just thought I’d figure it out by myself but I didn’t even have house insurance so to have that is just a god send.”

