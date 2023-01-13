‘Awesome’ sisters share Cupar Young Citizen of the Year Award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two “awesome” sisters are sharing the Cupar Young Citizen of the Year award after judges were unable to decide between them.

Katie, 16, and Josie, 13, Rankin were shocked but excited to receive the accolade for their tireless volunteering work with the 3rd Cupar Brownies.

The Bell Baxter High School pupils began helping the pack before lockdown and continued over Zoom during the pandemic.

And they even help organise activities for Brownie camps twice a year.

They were nominated for the award by Brownie leader Mandy Speirs, who said they were both so awesome it would be impossible to nominate just one.

Katie said she was completely overwhelmed when she received the news.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” she said.

“I was absolutely shocked but I’m very excited about it.”

Josie said she was also shocked but added: “I’m very pleased about it.”

Meanwhile, the overall 2022 citizen of the year was named as John Morrow, who has been involved in Cupar Highland Games and the Rotary Club for many years.

Volunteering is never a chore for Cupar Young Citizens of the Year

Katie and Josie’s mum Ali Rankin said she and husband John were very proud of their daughters.

“It’s the peak of their week and it’s never a chore for them,” she said.

“They both absolutely love doing it.”

Some of their duties have included setting up games and crafts for the Brownies and they made a Harry Potter-themed treasure hunt during the latest camp in November.

Ali said it helped the youngsters become more independent while also benefiting the community.

“All the kids love them but to get young citizens of the year was a huge surprise,” she said.

“It’s such an honour.”

Both girls joined the Rainbows when they were five before graduating to Brownies, then Guides and now volunteering.

In addition, Katie tutors other children in maths and English and is working towards a Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Girls have shown great service

In her nomination, Mandy described the sisters as wonderful volunteers.

“They give up their weekends to attend and support other guiding activities, including residential weekends,” she said.

“They have also taken our new young helper under their wing and made her feel so welcome and part of their team.”

The citizens of the year are chosen by Cupar Community Council.

Chairwoman Gina Logan said Katie and Josie were selected for their commitment.

“Nowadays young people are not so keen to do this so they have shown great service to the group,” she said.