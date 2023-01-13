‘Awesome’ sisters share Cupar Young Citizen of the Year Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘Awesome’ sisters share Cupar Young Citizen of the Year Award

By Claire Warrender
January 13 2023, 5.50am Updated: January 13 2023, 12.53pm
Josie, left, and Katie Rankin are the 2022 Cupar Young Citizens of the Year.
Josie, left, and Katie Rankin are the 2022 Cupar Young Citizens of the Year. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

Two “awesome” sisters are sharing the Cupar Young Citizen of the Year award after judges were unable to decide between them.

Katie, 16, and Josie, 13, Rankin were shocked but excited to receive the accolade for their tireless volunteering work with the 3rd Cupar Brownies.

The Bell Baxter High School pupils began helping the pack before lockdown and continued over Zoom during the pandemic.

Katie and Josie speaking to the Brownies.
Katie and Josie speaking to the Brownies. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

And they even help organise activities for Brownie camps twice a year.

They were nominated for the award by Brownie leader Mandy Speirs, who said they were both so awesome it would be impossible to nominate just one.

Katie said she was completely overwhelmed when she received the news.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” she said.

“I was absolutely shocked but I’m very excited about it.”

Josie said she was also shocked but added: “I’m very pleased about it.”

Meanwhile, the overall 2022 citizen of the year was named as John Morrow, who has been involved in Cupar Highland Games and the Rotary Club for many years.

Volunteering is never a chore for Cupar Young Citizens of the Year

Katie and Josie’s mum Ali Rankin said she and husband John were very proud of their daughters.

“It’s the peak of their week and it’s never a chore for them,” she said.

“They both absolutely love doing it.”

The girls with Brownie leaders Mandy Speirs, left, and Janet Douglas.
The girls with Brownie leaders Mandy Speirs, left, and Janet Douglas. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Some of their duties have included setting up games and crafts for the Brownies and they made a Harry Potter-themed treasure hunt during the latest camp in November.

Ali said it helped the youngsters become more independent while also benefiting the community.

“All the kids love them but to get young citizens of the year was a huge surprise,” she said.

“It’s such an honour.”

Both girls joined the Rainbows when they were five before graduating to Brownies, then Guides and now volunteering.

In addition, Katie tutors other children in maths and English and is working towards a Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Girls have shown great service

In her nomination, Mandy described the sisters as wonderful volunteers.

“They give up their weekends to attend and support other guiding activities, including residential weekends,” she said.

“They have also taken our new young helper under their wing and made her feel so welcome and part of their team.”

Katie and Josie with the 3rd Cupar Brownies
Katie and Josie love helping with the 3rd Cupar Brownies. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

The citizens of the year are chosen by Cupar Community Council.

Chairwoman Gina Logan said Katie and Josie were selected for their commitment.

“Nowadays young people are not so keen to do this so they have shown great service to the group,” she said.

