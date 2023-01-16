Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod destined for top but still has lessons to learn at Tannadice, declares boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox hopes striker Rory MacLeod continues to learn at the Dundee United finishing school.

The 16-year-old is attracting lots of interest in England, with Premier League sides, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham all linked with a potential swoop.

Fox is desperate to see MacLeod continue his development and fulfil his potential at Tannadice.

However, the United head coach knows he can take nothing for granted in this transfer window.

The 38-year-old said: “I don’t care how old you are. If you are good enough you will be involved.

“Rory has matured and I am saying that because he is still 16. There is real, real potential in the kid.

“I would love for him to stay but it is the January window. He is developing and learning.

“He has a good relationship with Craw (assistant boss Stevie Crawford) who has a really good track record of developing strikers.

“The academy has also done a really good job as they have with all our kids, who I get at the end point where I get to put them on the pitch.”

Fox believes MacLeod will continue to improve if he keeps putting in the hard work on the training pitch with the United boss admitting he is sometimes tough on the teenager because he is so keen to see him succeed.

Fox added: “Rory will have a really good career. He is arguably one of the best finishers I have seen, especially at his age.

“You can see him learning from Steven Fletcher and boys like that.

“I have no doubt Rory will go on and have a really good career but he still has things he needs to work on.

“He is 16 and is still a kid – we sometimes forget that. “Sometimes I am a bit harsh on him but it is just because I see the talent and the potential in him.

“He has a bright future if he continues to learn and work hard.”